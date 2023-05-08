Stormers beat the Bulls this past Saturday

Guest: Stormers Coach John Dobson – they're unpacking this weekend’s game against the Bulls while looking at the way forward.
Guest: Dr Melissa Whitecross Landscape Conservation Programme Manager, BirdLife South Africa
Guest: Labour Law specialist attorney Puke Maserumule joins John to consider the Employment Equity Amendment Act regulations that have been published for comment.
Guest: News 24 Investigative Journalist Jeff Wicks joins John to discuss a forensic report that has concluded that Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane's master's research proposal was a "sham".
Guest: Stormers coach John Dobson joins John to chat about the Stormer's preparations for the URC finals which they be hosting in two weeks times. This follows their successful victory this past weekend against Connacht.
Guest: Energy Analyst and Managing Director of RUBK Ruse Moleshe joins John to chat about the practically of karpowership being a reasonable option.
Guest: Peter Fabricius is an independent journalist and analyst on foreign policy issues and he joins John to consider the startling allegations made by United States ambassador Reuben Brigety against the country.
Guest: News 24 Investigative Journalist Kyle Cowan joins John from to discuss André de Ruyter's new memoir, Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom.
Guest: South African author, satirist, and social activist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John in studio to discuss his latest show, SELL-BY DATE, which will run at Pieter Toerien's Theatre on the Bay from 17 May to 10 June.
Guest: The Lady R, a sanctioned Russian vessel, which docked in Simon's Town in December 2022, has placed South Africa in the crosshairs of the US's efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Rebecca Davis joins bring her Daily Maverick Explainer to the Afternoon Drive. What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far?
Guest: Liaan Horton is the lead vocalist and rhythm Guitarist of the band 'The Color Blew' and he joins Amy to begin the weekend with the band's new single 'Love In Space.'