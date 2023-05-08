No Loadshedding for clinics, schools or SAPS (Pt 2)

Streaming issues? Report here
André de Ruyter drops SHOCKING Eskom allegations in tell-all memoir Extract from de Ruyter's memoir: "What do you do with R100 000 in hot, illicit cash? You go to the Louis Vuitton shop". 15 May 2023 5:02 PM
Malusi Booi denies any involvement with alleged underworld bosses Former Cape Town mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, has finally broken his silence on a police raid that... 15 May 2023 4:20 PM
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union' 702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties. 15 May 2023 3:31 PM
Midday Report Express: "Do not film me" - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This sto... 15 May 2023 2:30 PM
The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this. 15 May 2023 11:29 AM
'The mayor will stand until 2026': Kenny Kunene on JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has been appointed as the acting mayor of Johannesburg for two days while the mayor is out of town. 15 May 2023 11:10 AM
How musician JR Bogopa made his financial circle bigger through smart business Musician JR Bogopa shares his many habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money'. 15 May 2023 9:32 PM
'Stressed and overworked' - How companies are paying the price for mental health Loss of income claims linked to mental and behavioral disorders have spiked since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. 15 May 2023 8:52 PM
Vodacom spends R4bn on infrastructure to eleviate the impact of loadshedding Vodacom investment is aimed of enhancing the customer experience, as the country experiences record levels of power outages. 15 May 2023 7:31 PM
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking Your smoke-free life might be one download away! 15 May 2023 1:26 PM
Nothing really Metas: Zuckerberg's metaverse project looks doomed to die With $36 billion already down the drain, Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse is looking like it might be a very expensive failure. 15 May 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the sta... 15 May 2023 7:52 PM
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
Cape Town has 99 problems but our rugby team (and our pitch) isn't one Lesley de Reuck (CPT Stadium CEO) chats about preparing the pitch for the URC final between the DHL Stormers and Munster (27 May). 15 May 2023 9:20 AM
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. 13 May 2023 6:34 PM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
No Loadshedding for clinics, schools or SAPS (Pt 2)

No Loadshedding for clinics, schools or SAPS (Pt 2)

8 May 2023 5:40 PM

Guest :Energy analyst and Managing Director of RUBK Ruse Moleshe joins John to chat abouton the practical aspects of implementing load shedding exemption in places like schools and clinics following a recent judgement from the High court. 


Flock to Wilderness 2023

15 May 2023 6:11 PM

Guest: Dr Melissa Whitecross Landscape Conservation Programme Manager, BirdLife South Africa

Employment Equity Amendment Act regulations published for comment

15 May 2023 5:48 PM

Guest: Labour Law specialist attorney Puke Maserumule joins John to consider the Employment Equity Amendment Act regulations that have been published for comment.

Oscar Mabuyane's sham degree, a crooked professor and his ghostwriting team exposed

15 May 2023 5:38 PM

Guest: News 24 Investigative Journalist Jeff Wicks joins John to discuss a forensic report that has concluded that Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane's master's research proposal was a "sham".

Stormers to host the URC finals

15 May 2023 5:00 PM

Guest: Stormers coach John Dobson joins John to chat about the Stormer’s preparations for the URC finals which they be hosting in two weeks times. This follows their successful victory this past weekend against Connacht.

Is Karpowership a reasonable option?

15 May 2023 4:44 PM

Guest: Energy Analyst and Managing Director of RUBK Ruse Moleshe joins John to chat about the practically of karpowership being a reasonable option.

Is Ambassador Brigety a loose cannon?

15 May 2023 4:29 PM

Guest: Peter Fabricius is an independent journalist and analyst on foreign policy issues and he joins John to consider the startling allegations made by United States ambassador Reuben Brigety against the country.

André de Ruyter's new memoir, Truth to Power

15 May 2023 4:16 PM

Guest: News 24 Investigative Journalist Kyle Cowan joins John from to discuss André de Ruyter's new memoir, Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom.

SELL-BY DATE

15 May 2023 3:53 PM

Guest: South African author, satirist, and social activist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John in studio to discuss his latest show, SELL-BY DATE, which will run at Pieter Toerien's Theatre on the Bay from 17 May to 10 June.

Lady R in South Africa

15 May 2023 3:39 PM

Guest: The Lady R, a sanctioned Russian vessel, which docked in Simon’s Town in December 2022, has placed South Africa in the crosshairs of the US’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Rebecca Davis joins bring her Daily Maverick Explainer to the Afternoon Drive. What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far?

The Colour Blew New Single Love in Space

12 May 2023 6:19 PM

Guest: Liaan Horton is the lead vocalist and rhythm Guitarist of the band ‘The Color Blew’ and he joins Amy to begin the weekend with the band’s new single 'Love In Space.'

André de Ruyter drops SHOCKING Eskom allegations in tell-all memoir

Local

[LISTEN] A look into the callous ponzi scheme which left victims 'destitute'

Local

How can YOU as a consumer help fight plastic pollution?

Local

Kwezanamuhla: 'Umculi wodumo' uyesaba ukufakaza, izikhukhula eGqeberha

16 May 2023 12:08 AM

The day that was: Kunene targets foreigners, Meyiwa witness snubs court cameras

15 May 2023 11:34 PM

ANC plans to meet US Ambassador Brigety over arms sale allegations

15 May 2023 11:07 PM

