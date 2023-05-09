The Cape Town plan to spend R860m on anti-crime tech

Guest: Criminologist Dr. Simon Howell



The City of Cape Town will spend R860 million over the next three years on new technology, including drones, to curb crime on the Cape Flats. Dr. Simon Howell is a Criminologist at UCT, and he joins John to consider the project’s potential and the criticisms that have already been aired by the community.