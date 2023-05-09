The unavailability of vaccines for blue tongue disease

Guest: James Faber is the Chairman of National Red Meat Producer Organization (RPO). He joins John to discuss the impact of the current unavailability of vaccines for the spread of blue tongue disease. Bluetongue (BT) is an infectious, non-contagious, vector-borne viral disease that affects wild and domestic ruminants such as sheep, goats, cattle, buffaloes, deer, most species of African antelope and camels.