Developing a habit of hope

Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'People are mosag,' the CCID's anti-litter campaign aims to clean up Cape Town Kally Benito, a manager at CCID, explains the department's anti-litter campaign that's aimed to clean up Cape Town streets. 12 May 2023 2:42 PM
[LISTEN] Take cover! A Black South Easter has hit the city According to a Meteorologist, the city can expect wind speeds of between 50 and 70km per hour. 12 May 2023 2:20 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
View all Local
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the... 12 May 2023 6:49 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
View all Politics
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition. 11 May 2023 9:08 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] A rugby weekend: Catch Hamilton vs. Falsebay after DHL Stormers game Ros Silke of Hamilton Rugby Football Club chats about the local game happening next to Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 13 May. 12 May 2023 2:35 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among the phenomenal local bands that form part of SA's identity. 12 May 2023 2:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
View all Sport
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am! Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out! 12 May 2023 7:50 AM
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history. 11 May 2023 11:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Developing a habit of hope

Developing a habit of hope

9 May 2023 5:33 PM

Guest: Fred Roed is Founder of Heavy Chef and he joins John to inspire South Africans to reverse the dangerous habit of pessimism and to replace it with actions that are inspired by hope. 


UCT open day tomorrow - what does it take to secure higher education?

12 May 2023 3:55 PM

Guest: UCT Admissions Director Gcinumzi Haduse joins Amy to chat about the UCT open day tomorrow and general admissions must know to get you ready.

Star-studded team brings world première of Damon Galgut’s THE PROMISE to the stage, directed by Sylvaine Strike

11 May 2023 6:21 PM

Guest: Sylvaine Strike joins John as Director of Damon Galgut’s THE PROMISE, a stage adaptation by herself and Damon Galgut that will run from 14 September to 6 October at The Star Theatre in Cape Town and the Market Theatre from 18 October to 5 November.

US ambassador accuses South Africa of providing arms to Russia

11 May 2023 5:30 PM

John Stupart is a founding director of African Defence Review and he joins John to consider the U. S. ambassador's accusation that South Africa provided weapons to Russia via a cargo ship that docked secretly at a naval base near the city of Cape Town for three days in December.

RAMAPHOSA, RAMOKGOPA TO FIELD TOUGH QUESTIONS FROM MPS

11 May 2023 5:21 PM

Guest: EWN Reporter Babalo Ndenze joins John to share the latest on the questions President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected around his own Cabinet ministers to answer in front of the MPs.

The National Association of School Governing Bodies has called for the ban of Prime Hydration drink in schools.

11 May 2023 5:02 PM

Guest: Matakanye Matakanye of The National Association of School Governing Bodies General(NASGB) secretary joins John to discuss their call to the Department of Education to ban the Prime Hydration drink in schools due to recent behavioural changes in pupils.

Stormers face the Connacht in the semi-finals

11 May 2023 4:40 PM

Guest: Stormers John Dobson joins John to chat the upcoming semi-finals on Saturday as the Stormers face Connacht.

Data Intelligence dashboard launched to improve efficiency of Port of Cape Town

11 May 2023 4:27 PM

Guest: Mireille Wenger is Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, and she joins John to discuss the launch of a new online data dashboard, co-funded by Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) to give access to live data relating to marine, waterside and landside operations at the Port of Cape Town.

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

11 May 2023 4:12 PM

A weekly conversation between John Maytham and Rebecca Davis covering the subjects that created a stir in the news and in social media.

Driving licence printing machine out of order again as AfriForum gears-up for legal challenge

11 May 2023 3:39 PM

Guest: Layton Beard is the Spokesperson for AA and he joins John to discuss the legal challenge that AfriForum is gearing-up for in August to challenge the constitutionality of the five-year validity period of driving licences.

New Alzheimer's drug slows disease by a third

10 May 2023 6:12 PM

Guest: Dr Liz Coulthard joins John from the University of Bristol to discuss a drug that has been reported to slow the pace of Alzheimer's disease by about a third.

Trending

Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'

Local World

'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson

Sport

South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa

Local

EWN Highlights

'Narrative that the NPA is failing is a dangerous and a flawed one' - Batohi

12 May 2023 7:18 PM

Calm restored at CPUT, UWC after students clash with security, police

12 May 2023 6:05 PM

Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?

12 May 2023 6:04 PM

