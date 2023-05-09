Hey, big spenders: Cape cruise initiative welcomes 145,000 passengers in ‘bumper’ season

Guest: Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander joins John to chat about the success of the cruise season. The season started in October 2022 and ends of May 2023, over 145,000 passengers were welcomed with 42 000 crew members to the city.
Guest: UCT Admissions Director Gcinumzi Haduse joins Amy to chat about the UCT open day tomorrow and general admissions must know to get you ready.
Guest: Sylvaine Strike joins John as Director of Damon Galgut's THE PROMISE, a stage adaptation by herself and Damon Galgut that will run from 14 September to 6 October at The Star Theatre in Cape Town and the Market Theatre from 18 October to 5 November.
John Stupart is a founding director of African Defence Review and he joins John to consider the U. S. ambassador's accusation that South Africa provided weapons to Russia via a cargo ship that docked secretly at a naval base near the city of Cape Town for three days in December.
Guest: EWN Reporter Babalo Ndenze joins John to share the latest on the questions President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected around his own Cabinet ministers to answer in front of the MPs.
Guest: Matakanye Matakanye of The National Association of School Governing Bodies General(NASGB) secretary joins John to discuss their call to the Department of Education to ban the Prime Hydration drink in schools due to recent behavioural changes in pupils.
Guest: Stormers John Dobson joins John to chat the upcoming semi-finals on Saturday as the Stormers face Connacht.
Guest: Mireille Wenger is Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, and she joins John to discuss the launch of a new online data dashboard, co-funded by Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) to give access to live data relating to marine, waterside and landside operations at the Port of Cape Town.
A weekly conversation between John Maytham and Rebecca Davis covering the subjects that created a stir in the news and in social media.
Guest: Layton Beard is the Spokesperson for AA and he joins John to discuss the legal challenge that AfriForum is gearing-up for in August to challenge the constitutionality of the five-year validity period of driving licences.
Guest: Dr Liz Coulthard joins John from the University of Bristol to discuss a drug that has been reported to slow the pace of Alzheimer's disease by about a third.