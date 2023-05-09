The Judge Norman Davis Ruling: Schools, hospitals and police stations must not be affected by load shedding

Guest: Judge Dennis Davis



On Friday Judge Norman Davis ordered the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan to "take all reasonable steps" within 60 days to ensure that public health establishments, state schools and the South African Police Service are not affected by load shedding. Judge Dennis Davis joins John to consider the factors that motivate and define the Government's expressed intention to lodge an urgent appeal against the ruling.