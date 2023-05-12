UCT open day tomorrow - what does it take to secure higher education?

Guest: UCT Admissions Director Gcinumzi Haduse joins Amy to chat about the UCT open day tomorrow and general admissions must know to get you ready.
Guest: Laura Macfarlane is Senior Associate at Law firm Norton Rose Fullbright South Africa and she joins John to discuss the class action that has been initiated by Gun Free South Africa to hold law enforcement accountable for injuries and fatalities allegedly linked to improper firearm management in the country.
Guest: Professor and Chair Dept of Paediatrics & Child Health, University of Cape Town Prof Heather Zar joins John to chat about her new pioneering experiment as recycled plastic bottles is about to come to fruition as a commercially available, low-cost device for lung patients Afrispace inhaled.
Guest: Dr Gabriella Leighton is a post-doctoral fellow in Zoology & Entomology from Rhodes University and joins John to chat more about the caracal that was recently killed in the Noordhoek, while cause of death is still to be confirmed, rat poisons were found in many individuals.
Guest: Author of the newly published book Nelson and Winnie: Portrait of a marriage Jonny Steinberg joins John to chat more about it.
Guest: Gregg Louw is Vice Chairman of the Peace and Mediation Forum he joins John to explain the organisation's goal to persuade for the allocation of space at the Hout Bay harbour to Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg residents.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed an application by the Observatory Civic Association (OCA) for leave to appeal a part of last year's River Club Development judgment.
Guest: Laudo Liebenberg joins John to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when he will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.
