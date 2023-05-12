UCT open day tomorrow - what does it take to secure higher education?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Poison suspected as urban caracal killed in the Noordhoek wetlands The juvenile caracal had no signs of physical trauma which points to poison as a likely cause of death. 22 May 2023 5:09 PM
Suspect due in court over fake Ramaphosa porn pics The faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele were superimposed onto pornographic images. 22 May 2023 2:47 PM
So you want to be a writer? Open Book Festival announces "Workshop Week" Experts will spend six days sharing skills and tools that will leave wannabe writers better equipped to tell their stories. 22 May 2023 2:32 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Residents chase off Tshwane mayor amid cholera All the news you need to know. 22 May 2023 2:17 PM
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club. 19 May 2023 7:12 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Challenges of procuring electricity from independent producers As South Africa continues to battle with loadshedding, the country is looking towards Independent Power Producers. 22 May 2023 1:20 PM
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you’re being SCAMMED Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs. 22 May 2023 12:24 PM
Borrowers must dig deeper for deposits as banks 'tighten up' on home loans Borrowers will need to save more towards their home loan deposit, advises Jackie Smith of Ooba. 22 May 2023 11:54 AM
View all Business
Legal Talk: why you can't withhold your rent over a grievance with your landlord If a tenant is facing serious challenges with their landlord, they may feel tempted to withhold rent until a solution is reached. 22 May 2023 2:53 PM
[LISTEN] The Wonderbag allows you to cook during loadshedding Sarah Collins, Founder and CEO of The Wonderbag chats about the multi-functional use of this product during loadshedding. 22 May 2023 11:46 AM
[LISTEN] Can ChatGPT make better investment decisions than you? Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager at JustMoney, chats about investing using AI tools. 22 May 2023 11:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out. 19 May 2023 10:06 AM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
View all Sport
The magic of Disney comes to Cape Town for 100th birthday celebration event Disney 100 – The Concert is confirmed to take place at GrandWest between Friday 7 - Sunday 9 July. 22 May 2023 12:04 PM
[LISTEN] Kurt Cobain's smashed and glued guitar sells for R11 million ($600 000) At an auction on Saturday (20 May) at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, a mystery buyer bought Cobain's unplayable guitar. 22 May 2023 9:32 AM
Happy 53rd birthday, Naomi Campbell! Naomi Campbell is undoubtedly one of the industry's most recognisable supermodels. 22 May 2023 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
Absa supports Daily Maverick's The Gathering: Earth Edition The support of this conference is in line with Absa’s long-term commitment to support environmental sustainability. 22 May 2023 2:20 PM
At least 12 people dead after crowd crush at El Salvador stadium At least 12 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a crowd crush at a football game in El Salvador. 22 May 2023 11:57 AM
Argentina turns into Zimbabwe with 100% (and rising) inflation rate Argentina is facing extreme inflation, and Argentines are finding creative ways to cope with day-to-day living. 22 May 2023 9:55 AM
View all World
[LISTEN] Connections and differences between Mauritus and South Africa In the ‘consulate conversations’ the Honorary Consul of Mauritius explores the connections between Mauritius and South Africa. 22 May 2023 2:25 PM
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
UCT open day tomorrow - what does it take to secure higher education?

UCT open day tomorrow - what does it take to secure higher education?

12 May 2023 3:55 PM

Guest: UCT Admissions Director Gcinumzi Haduse joins Amy to chat about the UCT open day tomorrow and general admissions must know to get you ready.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Gun Free South Africa Class Action

22 May 2023 4:53 PM

Guest: Laura Macfarlane is Senior Associate at Law firm Norton Rose Fullbright South Africa and she joins John to discuss the class action that has been initiated by Gun Free South Africa to hold law enforcement accountable for injuries and fatalities allegedly linked to improper firearm management in the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Afrispace Asthma Innovation

22 May 2023 4:34 PM

Guest: Professor and Chair Dept of Paediatrics & Child Health, University of Cape Town Prof Heather Zar joins John to chat about her new pioneering experiment as recycled plastic bottles is about to come to fruition as a commercially available, low-cost device for lung patients Afrispace inhaled.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bo Kaap Quarry Development

22 May 2023 4:24 PM

Guest: Osman Shaboodien

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Urban caracal killed in the Noordhoek wetlands

22 May 2023 4:08 PM

Guest: Dr Gabriella Leighton is a post-doctoral fellow in Zoology & Entomology from Rhodes University and joins John to chat more about the caracal that was recently killed in the Noordhoek, while cause of death is still to be confirmed, rat poisons were found in many individuals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reader’s Corner

22 May 2023 3:57 PM

Guest: Author of the newly published book Nelson and Winnie: Portrait of a marriage Jonny Steinberg joins John to chat more about it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Transformation is needed at Hout Bay Harbour

22 May 2023 3:41 PM

Guest: Gregg Louw is Vice Chairman of the Peace and Mediation Forum he joins John to explain the organisation’s goal to persuade for the allocation of space at the Hout Bay harbour to Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg residents.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Costs blow to community organisation that challenged River Club development

19 May 2023 6:16 PM

Guest: Eddie Andrews (Deputy Mayor)

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed an application by the Observatory Civic Association (OCA) for leave to appeal a part of last year's River Club Development judgment. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Michael Neill releases his brand new single ‘Free’

19 May 2023 6:02 PM

Guest: Michael Neill

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

# An hour with Laudo Liebenberg

19 May 2023 5:22 PM

Guest: Laudo Liebenberg joins John to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when he will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Save The Soil Movement

19 May 2023 5:07 PM

Guest: Rumanah Amod

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] CCTV footage shows how Thabo Bester made his great escape

Local

The magic of Disney comes to Cape Town for 100th birthday celebration event

Entertainment

[LISTEN] The Wonderbag allows you to cook during loadshedding

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Temba water purification plant tests negative for cholera, says Tshwane MMC

22 May 2023 9:00 PM

ActionSA tells Tshwane council to find money to solve Hammanskraal water crisis

22 May 2023 8:44 PM

Ramokgopa confirms meeting with Ramaphosa over his executive powers

22 May 2023 8:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA