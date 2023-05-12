Bonfire of the vanities: Johannesburg sacrificed as ActionSA seeks a platform

Streaming issues? Report here
'Saying South Africans are resilient is patronising & unpatriotic', says Lehohla The Director of the Economic Modelling Academy, Dr Pali Lehohla, says the very popular saying lends us to be abused by politicians... 20 May 2023 2:54 PM
Magudumana launches court application to declare arrest & 'abduction' 'unlawful' Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who was arrested with Thabo Bester in Tanzania in April filed papers in the Free State High Court. 20 May 2023 1:59 PM
SA's power crisis killing township economies Township businesses are being forced to shed jobs due to persistent loadshedding. 20 May 2023 12:32 PM
Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development The Observatory Civic Association has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club. 19 May 2023 7:12 PM
Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20% Kenya and Nigeria, however, saw an increase in death sentences. 19 May 2023 2:56 PM
Midday Report Express: Eskom briefs media on state of national grid Mandy Wiener crosses to reporters for all news that made headlines including the below: 18 May 2023 4:06 PM
[LISTEN] An inside look into the unsung heroes of our dining experiences Have you ever asked yourself what goes into being a waiter or a waitress? 19 May 2023 5:06 PM
Raising Africa’s economic resilience Making a case for trade in supporting Africa’s sustained economic performance. 19 May 2023 2:44 PM
Stage 8 loadshedding? 'I shudder to think of the consequences' - Alan Winde South Africa is looking at the winter of our discontent with the threat of stage eight loadshedding being all too real. 19 May 2023 10:32 AM
Meet Franschhoek’s answer to Dr Dolittle Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to animal communicator Claire Ann Truter. 20 May 2023 8:54 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday. 20 May 2023 8:41 AM
Understanding trauma and addiction: 'We reach for things to put out the fire' Dr Eve says that in most cases, those that experience addiction have experienced trauma during their childhood. 19 May 2023 2:50 PM
The national team is a touchy subject for me - Fani Madida Despite all his accolades during his club career, Madida's limited appearances for the national squad is very personal to him. 19 May 2023 7:28 PM
Stormers vs Munster URC final tickets SOLD OUT in 3 hours after going on sale Tickets for the finals next Saturday (27 May) are officially sold out. 19 May 2023 10:06 AM
Johnson and Mayinga name their picks for end of season awards Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players feature prominently across the different categories 18 May 2023 8:49 PM
Franschhoek's biggest literary festival is BACK with a jam-packed 3-day event! Hurry, there might still be some tickets up for grabs! 19 May 2023 7:11 PM
[LISTEN] 'Lekker' and 'moering' are allowed in Scrabble. How to play to WIN! Neil Horne and Steven Gruzd from Scrabble South Africa share unexpected tips on how to play the iconic word game like a pro. 19 May 2023 1:39 PM
Grace Jones, fashion icon, turns 75 today Jamaican-born model, singer, thespian and actress Grace Jones turns 75 years old today and so we celebrate her biggest moments. 19 May 2023 8:37 AM
Why the diamonds adorning King Charles' crown are unlikely to be returned to SA South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles, but they are unlikely to ever be returned. 19 May 2023 1:24 PM
[PICTURES] Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives The floods have caused more than 280 landslides leaving up to 27 000 people without power. 19 May 2023 12:04 PM
New York City is sinking under the weight of its architecture New geological research has suggested that the sheer weight of New York’s buildings is causing the city to sink. 18 May 2023 2:00 PM
Realising Africa's Potential through Meaningful Investment Crystal Orderson reports on Africa's growing momentum in attracting investment. 16 May 2023 5:10 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians must be qualified to lead with ability and experience It’s a long-running debate that flares from time to time and it has done so this week yet again, writes Mandy Wiener. 18 May 2023 9:38 AM
Nedbank and Capitec had biggest hike in complaints in 2022 - report Wendy Knowler summarises the Banking Services Ombud's annual report for 2022 and has advice on how to file a complaint. 17 May 2023 10:27 PM
[WATCH] Tropika ad brings light touch to those 'heavy' SA issues The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why the Tropika Smoooth Rider campaign is the advertising 'hero' of the week - on The... 16 May 2023 9:41 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Bonfire of the vanities: Johannesburg sacrificed as ActionSA seeks a platform

Bonfire of the vanities: Johannesburg sacrificed as ActionSA seeks a platform

12 May 2023 4:43 PM

Guest: Pieter du Toit is assistant editor of investigations at News 24 and he joins Amy to discuss the complexities that the Johannesburg mayoral election revealed about coalition politics.


Costs blow to community organisation that challenged River Club development

19 May 2023 6:16 PM

Guest: 

Michael Neill releases his brand new single 'Free'

19 May 2023 6:02 PM

Guest: Michael Neill

# An hour with Laudo Liebenberg

19 May 2023 5:22 PM

Guest: Laudo Liebenberg joins John to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when he will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.

The Save The Soil Movement

19 May 2023 5:07 PM

Guest: Rumanah Amod

Minister Barbara Creecy has delivered the department's budget vote

19 May 2023 4:28 PM

Guest: Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Minister Barbara Creecy joins John to discuss the department's budget vote that she delivered to The National Assembly today.

Green Spaces good for wellbeing yet many in SA cannot access them

19 May 2023 4:20 PM

Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. We partner up each Friday on the 

Our Burning Planet: Introducing The Gathering, Earth Edition: Time is not on our side – and we must join forces, now

19 May 2023 3:59 PM

Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. Rebecca Davis joins John to discuss next week's event The Gathering Earth Edition Cape Town, CTICC Friday, 26 May 2023.

The Implications of AI Tools in Teaching and Learning: A case of ChatGPT

19 May 2023 3:30 PM

Guest: Dr Anthony Kaziboni is The Head of Research at The Institute for the Future of Knowledge (IFK), University of Johannesburg and he joins John to
discuss the purpose and outcomes of the public lecture offered by the University yesterday to engage the implications of AI tools in teaching and learning, focusing on the OpenAI advanced language model, the chatbot, ChatGPT.

New model sheds new light on the origin of humans in Africa

18 May 2023 6:06 PM

Guest: Prof Marlo Möller joins John as Professor of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics at SU's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences (FMHS) and one of two Stellenbosch University (SU) scientists that were instrumental in the development of an evolutionary model shedding new light on questions around human origins in Africa.

Despite headwinds, NPA is winning fight for justice, but reform needed

18 May 2023 5:41 PM

Guest: Anton du Plessis is The Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions and he joins John to discuss the progress earned by the NPA last year and the challenges still faced going forward.

Court dismisses organisation's application to interdict River Club development

Chance of African countries abolishing death penalty as sentences drop by 20%

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Buthelezi dismisses claims of stepping down as Zulu traditional Prime Minister

20 May 2023 5:34 PM

'Just allegations': ANC Eastern Cape on UFH qualifications saga

20 May 2023 5:03 PM

Billy Masetlha remembered as an instrumental figure in African peace talks

20 May 2023 3:25 PM

