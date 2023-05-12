Guest: Refiloe Nyoni is a qualified mindfulness facilitator, content creator, renowned speaker, and the CEO of Mindful Revolution and she joins Amy to consider the ways that we can use ‘mental loadshedding’ to deal with the increased stressors that we share as South Africans.
Guest: Laudo Liebenberg joins John to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when he will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.
Guest: Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Minister Barbara Creecy joins John to discuss the department's budget vote that she delivered to The National Assembly today.
Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. We partner up each Friday on the
Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. Rebecca Davis joins John to discuss next week's event The Gathering Earth Edition Cape Town, CTICC Friday, 26 May 2023.
Guest: Dr Anthony Kaziboni is The Head of Research at The Institute for the Future of Knowledge (IFK), University of Johannesburg and he joins John to
discuss the purpose and outcomes of the public lecture offered by the University yesterday to engage the implications of AI tools in teaching and learning, focusing on the OpenAI advanced language model, the chatbot, ChatGPT.
Guest: Prof Marlo Möller joins John as Professor of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics at SU's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences (FMHS) and one of two Stellenbosch University (SU) scientists that were instrumental in the development of an evolutionary model shedding new light on questions around human origins in Africa.
Guest: Anton du Plessis is The Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions and he joins John to discuss the progress earned by the NPA last year and the challenges still faced going forward.