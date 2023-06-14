Why does SA need NHI?

Guest: The Deputy Director General of National Health Insurance Nicholas Crisp joins Mike to discuss the National Health Insurance Bill.
Guest: Sports journalist Mogamad Allie joins Mike to discuss Cape Town Spurs as they return to the top of the league.
Guest: Cameron Muir Dugmore is the Leader of the ANC in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, and he joins Mike to discuss the elective conference that runs from 23 to 25 June at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).
Guest: Jakkie Cilliers is the founder of the Institute for Security Studies. He now serves as head of the African Futures and Innovation program and chair of the ISS Board of Trustees. He joins us Mike to discuss the current status of the Ukranian counter offensive.
Guest: SA singer and songwriter Kyle September joins Mike to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when he will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.
Listen to a book review by Mike Wills and share his passion for all things literary.
Guest: Nkoatse Mashamaite is The Chief Compliance Officer at The National Gambling Board and he joins Mike to consider the critical management of the advertising of responsible gambling in order to minimise addiction.
Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. We partner up each Friday on the Afternoon Drive to discuss a burning issue. Kristen Engel joins Mike to discuss how the grid capacity constraints may jeopardise some of the renewable energy projects.
Guest: UK Correspondent Gavin Grey brings the latest update on missing Titanic submarine as oxygen 'runs out' as search reaches coastguard deadline.
Guest: Dire Tladi is Professor of International Law and Future Africa's Research Chair of Global Equity in Africa, and he joins Mike to discuss his nomination as South Africa's candidate to serve as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), commonly known as the World Court.
Guest: Sandra Prinsloo joins Mike as a lead character in Lara Foot's award-winning play, 'Life & Times of Michael K' which is due to return to The Baxter from 5 to 15 July 2023.