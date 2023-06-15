Negativity Biases: why do we choose bad news?

Streaming issues? Report here
How parents can support gender diverse children Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children... 25 June 2023 11:06 AM
How to spot a fake luxury item Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity. 25 June 2023 10:33 AM
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits... 25 June 2023 10:28 AM
Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar' Addressing the Western Cape ANC on Saturday, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the party was on top of the matter and woul... 25 June 2023 8:41 AM
Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula The ANC secretary-general said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing. 25 June 2023 8:24 AM
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend. 24 June 2023 8:12 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Negativity Biases: why do we choose bad news?

Negativity Biases: why do we choose bad news?

15 June 2023 3:46 PM

Guest: Doctor Sahba Besharati is a Senior Lecturer in Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychology at The School of Human and Community Development at Wits and she joins Mike to consider 'the negativity bias'. Why do events of a more negative nature have a greater impact on us than neutral or positive one? What is the impact of this bias?


Cape Town Spurs

23 June 2023 6:07 PM

Guest: Sports journalist Mogamad Allie joins Mike to discuss Cape Town Spurs as they return to the top of the league.

ANC Conference

23 June 2023 5:28 PM

Guest: Cameron Muir Dugmore is the Leader of the ANC in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, and he joins Mike to discuss the elective conference that runs from 23 to 25 June at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Counter offensive update

23 June 2023 5:17 PM

Guest: Jakkie Cilliers is the founder of the Institute for Security Studies. He now serves as head of the African Futures and Innovation program and chair of the ISS Board of Trustees. He joins us Mike to discuss the current status of the Ukranian counter offensive.

# An hour with Kyle September

23 June 2023 5:10 PM

Guest: SA singer and songwriter Kyle September joins Mike to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when he will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.

The Mike Wills Book Review

23 June 2023 4:38 PM

Listen to a book review by Mike Wills and share his passion for all things literary.


NON FICTION
Winnie and Nelson Jonny Steinberg

Gambling Addiction: The role of responsible advertising

23 June 2023 4:27 PM

Guest: Nkoatse Mashamaite is The Chief Compliance Officer at The National Gambling Board and he joins Mike to consider the critical management of the advertising of responsible gambling in order to minimise addiction.

Our Burning Planet: The impact of the power crisis on renewable energy projects

23 June 2023 4:21 PM

Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. We partner up each Friday on the Afternoon Drive to discuss a burning issue. Kristen Engel joins Mike to discuss how the grid capacity constraints may jeopardise some of the renewable energy projects.

Missing Titanic Submarine update

22 June 2023 5:34 PM

Guest: UK Correspondent Gavin Grey brings the latest update on missing Titanic submarine as oxygen 'runs out' as search reaches coastguard deadline.

UP professor nominated to serve as a judge at the International Court of Justice

22 June 2023 5:20 PM

Guest: Dire Tladi is Professor of International Law and Future Africa's Research Chair of Global Equity in Africa, and he joins Mike to discuss his nomination as South Africa's candidate to serve as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), commonly known as the World Court.

Life & Times of Michael K

22 June 2023 4:31 PM

Guest: Sandra Prinsloo joins Mike as a lead character in Lara Foot's award-winning play, 'Life & Times of Michael K' which is due to return to The Baxter from 5 to 15 July 2023.

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

From 'Eish!' to 'Aw!'... 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk

Five die in Germiston single-car crash - EMPD
25 June 2023 10:02 PM

25 June 2023 10:02 PM

JJ Tyhalisisu's election as WC ANC chair was 'unexpected' - Cameron Dugmore
25 June 2023 9:11 PM

25 June 2023 9:11 PM

Power station breakdown performance improves by 3,000 MW - ESkom
25 June 2023 8:52 PM

25 June 2023 8:52 PM

