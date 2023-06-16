Sirens and blue lights

Guest: Dr. Beverly Roos-Muller joins John to chat about her book the ‘Bullet in the Heart’ which looks at the Boer war experience of her husband’s grandfather Ampie Muller.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Assistant Editor of Investigations at News24 Pieter Du Toit joins John to discuss the investigation of deputy president Paul Mashatile surrounding revelations of him owning luxurious holiday homes among other findings and whether he is state captured.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp Deputy Director General: National Health Insurance and Dr Eric Buch Professor in Health Policy in Management at TheLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Senior researcher Advisor at the Institute for Security Studies Karen Allen joins John to discuss journalism on trial and impact journalism.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sports journalist Mogamad Allie joins Mike to discuss Cape Town Spurs as they return to the top of the league.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cameron Muir Dugmore is the Leader of the ANC in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, and he joins Mike to discuss the elective conference that runs from 23 to 25 June at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jakkie Cilliers is the founder of the Institute for Security Studies. He now serves as head of the African Futures and Innovation program and chair of the ISS Board of Trustees. He joins us Mike to discuss the current status of the Ukranian counter offensive.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: SA singer and songwriter Kyle September joins Mike to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when he will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Listen to a book review by Mike Wills and share his passion for all things literary.
NON FICTION
Winnie and Nelson Jonny Steinberg
Guest: Nkoatse Mashamaite is The Chief Compliance Officer at The National Gambling Board and he joins Mike to consider the critical management of the advertising of responsible gambling in order to minimise addiction.LISTEN TO PODCAST