An hour with Righard van Jaarsveld

Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing? AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, ex... 26 June 2023 3:03 PM
Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it had detected movements beneath the earth, pointing to signs of life. 26 June 2023 2:53 PM
City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up As a result of the heavier-than-usual rainfall, the Western Cape's dam levels are sitting at 94.6%. 26 June 2023 2:22 PM
‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk Off the back of the ANC's conference at the weekend, a provincial leader said the party had already begun its campaign for an outr... 26 June 2023 1:39 PM
[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates. 26 June 2023 12:45 PM
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members. 26 June 2023 6:56 AM
'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable... 26 June 2023 8:46 PM
The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes 'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit ra... 26 June 2023 8:27 PM
Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million. 26 June 2023 8:13 PM
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?' Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa. 26 June 2023 3:11 PM
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.' 26 June 2023 1:23 PM
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award The Avenger just can't stop winning. 26 June 2023 1:17 PM
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show The 76-year-old icon winds down with a global farewell tour including Glastonbury ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on 8 July. 26 June 2023 2:37 PM
[WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first kid together as only a drummer from Blink-182 would. 26 June 2023 1:11 PM
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening. 26 June 2023 12:46 PM
Too soon? OceanGate sparks outrage after placing job ad following sub disaster The company placed the advertisement a day after all passengers on board were presumed dead. 26 June 2023 12:24 PM
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers. 26 June 2023 11:04 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
# An hour with Righard van Jaarsveld

16 June 2023 5:05 PM

Actor Righard van Jaarsveld joins Mike to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when she will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.


Bullet in the Heart

26 June 2023 5:02 PM

Guest: Dr. Beverly Roos-Muller joins John to chat about her book the ‘Bullet in the Heart’ which looks at the Boer war experience of her husband’s grandfather Ampie Muller.

Paul Mashatile unveiled

26 June 2023 4:36 PM

Guest: Assistant Editor of Investigations at News24 Pieter Du Toit joins John to discuss the investigation of deputy president Paul Mashatile surrounding revelations of him owning luxurious holiday homes among other findings and whether he is state captured.

The Big Debate: The National Health Insurance Bill

26 June 2023 4:06 PM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp Deputy Director General: National Health Insurance and Dr Eric Buch Professor in Health Policy in Management at The

Journalism on trial

26 June 2023 3:34 PM

Guest: Senior researcher Advisor at the Institute for Security Studies Karen Allen joins John to discuss journalism on trial and impact journalism.

Cape Town Spurs

23 June 2023 6:07 PM

Guest: Sports journalist Mogamad Allie joins Mike to discuss Cape Town Spurs as they return to the top of the league.

ANC Conference

23 June 2023 5:28 PM

Guest: Cameron Muir Dugmore is the Leader of the ANC in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, and he joins Mike to discuss the elective conference that runs from 23 to 25 June at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Counter offensive update

23 June 2023 5:17 PM

Guest: Jakkie Cilliers is the founder of the Institute for Security Studies. He now serves as head of the African Futures and Innovation program and chair of the ISS Board of Trustees. He joins us Mike to discuss the current status of the Ukranian counter offensive.

# An hour with Kyle September

23 June 2023 5:10 PM

Guest: SA singer and songwriter Kyle September joins Mike to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when he will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.

The Mike Wills Book Review

23 June 2023 4:38 PM

Listen to a book review by Mike Wills and share his passion for all things literary.


NON FICTION
Winnie and Nelson Jonny Steinberg

Gambling Addiction: The role of responsible advertising

23 June 2023 4:27 PM

Guest: Nkoatse Mashamaite is The Chief Compliance Officer at The National Gambling Board and he joins Mike to consider the critical management of the advertising of responsible gambling in order to minimise addiction.

