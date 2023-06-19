EWN reporter returns from Russia

Guest: EWN Reporter Lindsay Dentlinger returns today from the peace mission Ukraine and she joins Mike to share reflections on the experience.
Guest: Zunaid Moti and the Moti Group are attempting to silence amaBhungane and prevent them from continuing the exposés of their suspicious business dealings. Amabhungane Advocacy Coordinator Caroline James joins John after today’s important court appearance.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Energy expert Chris Yelland joins John to discuss how Eskom’s recent improvement in the energy availability factor and what it means for the current load shedding status.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Marina Miron is a Post-doctoral Researcher in the Defence Studies Department’s Centre for Military Ethics at the King’s College London and she joins John to consider the developments in Russia over the weekend after Yevgeni Prigozhin threatened a Wagner Group March to Moscow.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis brings an update on the discussion of rail devolution for the National Rail Conference in Gauteng.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Khaya Sithole is a Charted Accounted and Independent Analyst and he joins John to break down the strategy proposed by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to dramatically increase the penalties for auditors that are found guilty of misleading their clientsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Western Cape MEC for Transport Ricardo Mackenzie joins John to discuss the department’s efforts towards solving the province’s ongoing taxi violence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Peter Fabricius joins John from The Daily Maverick to discuss a major report by The Sentry published today to reveal the capture of the entire Central African Republic by The Wagner Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Meka Lentin joins John from the multidimensional team of specialists at The Sports Science Institute of South Africa to share her passion for empowering women by weight training.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Beverly Roos-Muller joins John to chat about her book the ‘Bullet in the Heart’ which looks at the Boer war experience of her husband’s grandfather Ampie Muller.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Assistant Editor of Investigations at News24 Pieter Du Toit joins John to discuss the investigation of deputy president Paul Mashatile surrounding revelations of him owning luxurious holiday homes among other findings and whether he is state captured.LISTEN TO PODCAST