Mashatile urges US business support of SA’s Agoa membership

Carol Paton joins John to consider Deputy President Mashatile’s trip to the US to request that US businesses back SA Agoa membership.
John Maytham is in conversation with South African blues artist - Kenny Hughes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Maytham is in conversation with Ross Tucker in relation to ACL injuries plaguing women’s footballLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform Lukas Muntingh joins John to discuss parole matters in relation to the recent Station strangler case and what this means.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Akhona Gajula joins John to chat about the Papa do my hair initiative which aims to teach fathers a valuable skill through learning more about their child’s hair. -LISTEN TO PODCAST
South African actress Carla Classen who is the leading character in kykNETs new hospital drama series,Hartkop joins John to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Listen to CapeTalk's John Maytham's weekly book reviews and share his passion for all things literary. From fiction to non-fiction, John reads and reviews a range of books that would sit well on your reading list.
FICTION
Killing Moon by Jo Nesbo
NON-FICTION
Fortune's Bazaar: The Making of Hong Kong by Vaudine England
Guest: John Maytham is in conversation with Prof Tim Mays, talking through ZeroAvia, technology that will enable zero-emission air travel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Director of Revenue for the City of Cape Town Trevor Blake joins John to discuss the rates and services relief applications which are now open and how to apply.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. We partner up each Friday on the Afternoon Drive to discuss a burning issue. This week John chats to environmental entrepreneur and founder of the Earthly Touch FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John welcomes the well-known local talk radio personality John Robbie to The Afternoon Drive as the host of two documentary series ‘Great African Mysteries’ and ‘Great African Escapes’ that will air in July on The HISTORY® Channel Africa, DStv 186LISTEN TO PODCAST