Our Burning Planet: The use of drones for fishing

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses pupp... 22 July 2023 12:07 PM
Delays hinder roll out of Health Department's new TB prevention guidelines The much-needed programme has not been rolled out yet due to procurement-related delays. 22 July 2023 10:24 AM
'Barbie is not just for little girls' - Meet the King of Barbie Did you have a Barbie obsession as a child? In that case, meet Barbie collector Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, who has over 2000 doll... 22 July 2023 9:56 AM
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won't be able to set foot in South Af... 21 July 2023 4:44 PM
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year's national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one... Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA's working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
What is the state of your car? A dirty car can affect your health and safety Cars have become, in some cases, a storage facility, dining table, and even a clothing cupboard. 22 July 2023 12:05 PM
Do you feel like a fraud? You could have imposter syndrome Do you constantly doubt yourself and your ability? You may have imposter syndrome. We chat to Aimee Isaacs, an occupational therap... 22 July 2023 9:05 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how you can make the most of your weekend. 22 July 2023 8:28 AM
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here's how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96 Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York. 21 July 2023 3:45 PM
'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans. 21 July 2023 10:15 AM
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Our Burning Planet: The use of drones for fishing

Our Burning Planet: The use of drones for fishing

14 July 2023 3:51 PM

Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. We partner up each Friday on the Afternoon Drive to discuss a burning issue. Senior Scientist at the Oceanographic Research Institute Dr Bruce Mann joins John to discuss the effects of drone fishing on recreational angling and marine conservation.


Kenny Hughes

21 July 2023 6:09 PM

John Maytham is in conversation with South African blues artist - Kenny Hughes.

Knee injuries being suffered by so many top female footballers

21 July 2023 5:43 PM

Guest: John Maytham is in conversation with Ross Tucker in relation to ACL injuries plaguing women’s football

Parole for the Station Strangler

21 July 2023 5:38 PM

Guest: Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform Lukas Muntingh joins John to discuss parole matters in relation to the recent Station strangler case and what this means.

Papa do my hair

21 July 2023 5:22 PM

Guest: Akhona Gajula joins John to chat about the Papa do my hair initiative which aims to teach fathers a valuable skill through learning more about their child’s hair. -

#AnHourWith Carla Classen

21 July 2023 5:13 PM

South African actress Carla Classen who is the leading character in kykNETs new hospital drama series,Hartkop joins John to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.

The John Maytham Book Review

21 July 2023 4:54 PM

Guest: Listen to CapeTalk's John Maytham's weekly book reviews and share his passion for all things literary. From fiction to non-fiction, John reads and reviews a range of books that would sit well on your reading list.
FICTION
Killing Moon by Jo Nesbo
NON-FICTION
Fortune's Bazaar: The Making of Hong Kong by Vaudine England

An aviation company plans to run commercial flights using an electric engine that creates no carbon emissions by 2025.

21 July 2023 4:27 PM

Guest: John Maytham is in conversation with Prof Tim Mays, talking through ZeroAvia, technology that will enable zero-emission air travel.

Applications open for rates and services relief

21 July 2023 4:10 PM

Guest: Director of Revenue for the City of Cape Town Trevor Blake joins John to discuss the rates and services relief applications which are now open and how to apply.

Our Burning Planet: Diepsloot eco-brick project provides building blocks for empowerment while cleaning up environment

21 July 2023 3:54 PM

Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. We partner up each Friday on the Afternoon Drive to discuss a burning issue. This week John chats to environmental entrepreneur and founder of the Earthly Touch Foundation

Two local shows bring South African history to life

21 July 2023 3:31 PM

Guest: John welcomes the well-known local talk radio personality John Robbie to The Afternoon Drive as the host of two documentary series ‘Great African Mysteries’ and ‘Great African Escapes’ that will air in July on The HISTORY® Channel Africa, DStv 186

Applications for rates and services relief now OPEN

Local

School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Khayelitsha Special School appeals for urgent help with sign language teachers

22 July 2023 1:09 PM

The era of coalitions has arrived and the ANC cannot wish it away - Baleka Mbete

22 July 2023 12:03 PM

Amnesty International welcomes court ruling on Putin arrest warrant

22 July 2023 11:37 AM

