The 104th clash between the Boks and the All Blacks

Guest: Mark Lottering joins John to discuss he's latest production "So I wrote that musical" which he is currently performing at the Theatre on the Bay in Camps Bay between 18-29 July 2023.
Guest: Professor Dire Tladi is a Professor of international law at the University of Pretoria, and the NRF SARChI Chair of International Constitutional Law. He is member of the UN International Law Commission and he joins John to consider the recent news that Putin will not attend the BRICS conference.
Guest: Hanover Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) secretary Yaseen Johaar joins John to discuss concerns of crimes in Hanover Park even after the recent life sentence received from the gang members
Guest: Energy expert Ruse Moleshe joins John the Koeberg refurbishment being behind schedule and what this means for load shedding.
Guest: Agricultural Economist Wandile Sihlobo joins John to consider the potential impact of Russia's halt in the Black Sea Grain Deal on South African consumers.
Guest: News 24 Journalist Philip De Wet joins John to consider the recent news that Putin will not attend the BRICS summit.
Guest: Tzvi Brivik is a director at Malcolm Lyons & Brivik and the founder of LegalLyons. He joins John to express the opinion that recent tragic paragliding accidents have drawn attention to an ongoing need for tighter regulation and control of paragliding as a sport as well as a recreational hobby.
Guest: Marc Barnfather joins John as the Founder of Breethe socks to talk about an entrepreneurial project that was born out of COVID necessity and has since made leaps and bounds.
Guest: John Steenhuisen MP – DA Federal Leader
Guest: Cathleen Powell is an Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town and she joins John to clarify the criteria by which the President is empowered by the Constitution to pardon or reprieve offenders.