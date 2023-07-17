Gift of the Givers make final attempt to release Gerco van Deventer

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Grade 7 pupil hosts sleeping bag drive to make CT winter easier on the homeless Rebecca Scott hopes to make 20 sleeping bags this coming weekend. 17 July 2023 4:59 PM
Ramokgopa says stage 8 is off the table, but energy analyst thinks otherwise Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, says that he's worried about the delay in Koeberg refurbishments. 17 July 2023 4:54 PM
Community input around Station Strangler's parole key, says DCS Norman Afzal Simons could be out of prison this coming weekend after serving 28 years of his 35-year sentence for the murder of 10... 17 July 2023 4:53 PM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists. 17 July 2023 8:39 PM
[REVIEW] Two thumbs up for Fujifilm's Instax Square Link printer The best way to print photographs of life moments you capture with your smartphone. 17 July 2023 8:27 PM
Why big dream policy ideas that fail to materialise impacts the economy Will the National Health Insurance or a state bank ever come to pass? 17 July 2023 8:08 PM
View all Business
Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this Constantly feeling like you're going through the day in a jet-lagged haze despite getting enough sleep? Read this. 17 July 2023 3:12 PM
Male rhesus macaques often have gay sex – a trait inherited from parents Homosexual behaviour is not limited to humans. 17 July 2023 1:39 PM
Help Chefs with Compassion serve up 67 000 litres of soup for Mandela Day Coo Pillay, National Project Co-Ordinator of Chefs with Compassion speaks about how the public can help their Mandela Day goals. 17 July 2023 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on Banyana Banyana get their FIFA Women's World Cup underway against Sweden on Sunday 23 July. 17 July 2023 8:59 PM
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that? Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices. 17 July 2023 9:23 AM
Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs The Paralympian took home the bronze medal with a commendable effort of 15.30 metres in the men's shot put F46 event. 16 July 2023 12:47 PM
View all Sport
Totsiens, 7de Laan: SABC 2 bids farewell to hit series after 24 seasons Danie Odendaal's hit show, 7de Laan comes to an end. The last episode airs on 26 December 2023. 17 July 2023 3:08 PM
Top investigative journo Devi Sankaree Govender 'exposed' on The Masked Singer This weekend's episode blew the skin off Watermelon the latest contestant to be revealed on the popular show. 17 July 2023 11:57 AM
48% of viewers regularly opt for subtitles on Netflix... but why?! Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending online news. 17 July 2023 11:28 AM
View all Entertainment
SA and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs have a lot in common In both countries, street gangs are largely found in marginalised communities, suffering from poverty and limited opportunities. 17 July 2023 1:35 PM
Prince George could break royal tradition by NOT serving in the military Prince George will likely be able to choose to break royal tradition and not join the armed forces before he becomes king. 17 July 2023 1:11 PM
US climate envoy in China for global warming talks amid EXTREME heatwave Parts of the Northern Hemisphere are facing an extreme heatwave, with the hottest day in the planet’s history being recorded this... 17 July 2023 11:34 AM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Gift of the Givers make final attempt to release Gerco van Deventer

Gift of the Givers make final attempt to release Gerco van Deventer

17 July 2023 4:35 PM

Gift of the Givers Foundation founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman joins John to discuss the organization’s latest attempts to get Gerco van Deventer released.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

'Contested Bodies' is about to begin at The Baxter Theatre.

17 July 2023 6:16 PM

Contested Bodies was the most awarded play at the 2023 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards and it is about to begin at The Baxter Theatre. The Award for Best Director went to Fred Abrahamse at the awards and he joins John to discuss what we can expect from the show.

New judge presides over Senzo Meyiwa trial

17 July 2023 5:32 PM

EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo joins John to discuss the latest on the Senzo Meyiwa trial following the announcement of the new judge who will preside over the trial.

39 children murdered since January in the Western Cape

17 July 2023 5:25 PM

MEC of Police Oversight Regean Allen joins John to discuss the issue of the stats as 39 children were reported to be murdered in the Western Cape since January 2023.

All Blacks vs Springboks 35-20 result

17 July 2023 4:24 PM

Daily Maverick Sports Editor Craig Ray joins John to discuss the All Blacks and Springboks game from this past weekend with New Zealand securing a 35-20 victory.

SABC cancels 7de Laan after 23 years

17 July 2023 4:07 PM

Journalist and TV critic Thinus Ferreira joins John to discuss the announcement that the iconic Afrikaans weekday soapie 7de Laan has been cancelled and will air for the last time the day after Christmas this year.

Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie

17 July 2023 3:52 PM

Daily Maverick investigative journalist joins John to discuss the latest chapter of the controversy surrounding Danny Jordaan surrounding Safa’s 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust.

The Koeberg refurbishment

17 July 2023 3:33 PM

Energy analyst Clyde Mallinson joins John to consider the Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s briefing on the state of the electricity supply today where he expressed great concern that the Koeberg refurbishment is behind schedule.

SA Born Michael Jackson Tribute

14 July 2023 6:03 PM

John chats to world-renowned Michael Jackson impersonator, Dantanio Goodman, who will bring Michael's essence to the stage at the Homecoming Centre in District Six from July 12 to 15.

The 104th clash between the Boks and the All Blacks

14 July 2023 5:47 PM

Daily Maverick Sports Editor joins John to consider what we can expect from Saturday’s test match between New Zealand and South Africa.

EWN Highlights

Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on

17 July 2023 10:59 PM

The day that was: Another Meyiwa delay, Zandile Gumede in court, Eskom arrests

17 July 2023 10:06 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Liqalwa phansi icala likaMeyiwa, kunamabhubesi azulazula eMandeni

17 July 2023 9:41 PM

