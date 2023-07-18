Two STEM students are packing their bags after winning a prize to attend the LIYSF

Guest: MBChB (Medicine) UCT student Lutendo Rambevha is one of the two chosen students from the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) programme to be part of the London International Youth Science Forum (LIYSF) she joins John to chat more about it.
Guest: Peter Fabricius joins John to explain the contents of President Cyril Ramaphosa's affidavit whereby he explains that 'tortuous and stressful diplomatic consultations' in Pretoria occurred before the announcement in Pretoria that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.
Guest: South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo Firdose Moonda joins John to chat about the FIFA Women's World Cup which got underway today in Australia New Zealand.
Guest: The trial of Lauren Dickason continues in the New Zealand High Court after she admitted killing her three young daughters and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and infanticide. The case has been met with shock in New Zealand and South Africa. Dr Gagu Matsebula is a Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists and he joins John to consider the criteria for such a breaking point.
Guest: Richard Halsey is Policy Advisor at IISD's South Africa team and he joins John to explain the findings of a report that proposes that South Africa should develop national and municipal plans to deploy energy storage in order to ease the current electricity crisis and reduce the need for load shedding during periods of peak power demand.
Guest: HEALA Policy and Research Manager Angelika Grimbeek joins John to discuss the food warning label draft legislation. The 21st July 2023 is the last day to comment on the legislation in response to the aggressive advertising of unhealthy food targeting children.
Kate Thompson Davy is a freelance writer for Business Day and Brainstorm Magazine amongst other publications. Today she steps into the big shoes of Rebecca Davis for a weekly conversation that covers subjects that created a stir in the news and in social media.
Guest: UJ Department of Urban and Regional Planning Dr. Jackson Sebola Semanyanga joins John to unpack the Johannesburg Bree Street disaster and to consider how this could have been prevented.
Guest: Mark Lottering joins John to discuss he's latest production "So I wrote that musical" which he is currently performing at the Theatre on the Bay in Camps Bay between 18-29 July 2023.
Guest: Professor Dire Tladi is a Professor of international law at the University of Pretoria, and the NRF SARChI Chair of International Constitutional Law. He is member of the UN International Law Commission and he joins John to consider the recent news that Putin will not attend the BRICS conference.
Guest: Hanover Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) secretary Yaseen Johaar joins John to discuss concerns of crimes in Hanover Park even after the recent life sentence received from the gang members