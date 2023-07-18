Guest: Bowmans Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics Andrew Pike joins John to discuss the private sector port operator following a recent announcement by Transnet to open up its ports to private investment, by selecting a Philippines-based multinational port operator as an equity partner for the joint venture to run its flagship Durban container terminal.
Guest: Marc Barnfather joins John as the Founder of Breethe socks to talk about an entrepreneurial project that was born out of COVID necessity and has since made leaps and bounds.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Steenhuisen MP – DA Federal LeaderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cathleen Powell is an Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town and she joins John to clarify the criteria by which the President is empowered by the Constitution to pardon or reprieve offenders.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Head of Reproductive Medicine Unit at UCT and Groote Schuur Dr. Milika Patel joins John to discuss the first-over-the-counter birth control pill which was recently approved in the United States and what it means towards expanding access to contraception.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Environmental attorney and co-founder of the Biodiversity Law Centre Kate Handley joins John to discuss the Verlorenvlei Estuary which is under threat of mining and death by a thousand cuts and what could possibly be done.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Budding astrophysicist Luyanda Mazwi joins John to describe his idea to build a pavement ‘fridge’ that helps vegetables and fruit last longer and could change the lives of entrepreneurs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: MBChB (Medicine) UCT student Lutendo Rambevha is one of the two chosen students from the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) programme to be part of the London International Youth Science Forum (LIYSF) she joins John to chat more about it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Contested Bodies was the most awarded play at the 2023 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards and it is about to begin at The Baxter Theatre. The Award for Best Director went to Fred Abrahamse at the awards and he joins John to discuss what we can expect from the show.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo joins John to discuss the latest on the Senzo Meyiwa trial following the announcement of the new judge who will preside over the trial.LISTEN TO PODCAST