Verlorenvlei

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Zephany Nurse ‘at peace’ with kidnapper Lavona Solomons being released on parole Lavona Solomons will be released on parole next month after being jailed for kidnapping Zephany Nurse in 1997. 19 July 2023 11:53 AM
Ramaphosa to pass bill that takes South Africa's official languages to 12 today President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to pass a bill that makes sign language the 12th official language of South Africa. 19 July 2023 11:11 AM
One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction' Transnet to partner with Philippines company to be partly privatise one of their ports. 19 July 2023 10:22 AM
View all Local
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin th... 19 July 2023 6:48 AM
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world' News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergenc... 18 July 2023 8:19 PM
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns. 18 July 2023 2:58 PM
View all Politics
Australia’s Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games Victoria pulls out of hosting the Commonwealth Games after projected costs triple. 19 July 2023 9:58 AM
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss' Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July. 19 July 2023 6:40 AM
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board. 18 July 2023 10:04 PM
View all Business
Man leaves globe-trotting childhood teddy on mountain in 'beary' scary moment What would you do if you lost something you loved deeply? This man BEARED it all on social media... which came to his teddy's resc... 19 July 2023 11:46 AM
Should you be friends with your co-workers? Here’s what the research says... Toxic or productive - can work friendships make working together better? 19 July 2023 11:30 AM
Derek Watts will not be returning to 'Carte Blanche' after 35 years Derek Watts has decided to retire from 'Carte Blanche' after 35 years. 19 July 2023 11:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
African teams could cause upsets at the Women’s World Cup "There’s a strong chance one of the African teams could make the knockouts... and they all have the potential to stir things up." 19 July 2023 11:20 AM
South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China The Chinese city of Chengdu will host the 31st summer edition of the Games from the 28th of July to the 8th of August. 18 July 2023 8:35 PM
Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Kelvin Mandla Dlomo gives insight into his career Dlomo was part of the backroom staff for Bafana Bafana at the recently concluded COSAFA Cup. 18 July 2023 8:16 PM
View all Sport
Hip pop turns 50! 'Every element of hip pop can be linked to SA' - Emile YX? Yes, hip pop has a birthday! Emile YX? speaks about hip pop's history and his presentation at the Book Lounge this evening! 19 July 2023 12:01 PM
Man leaves globe-trotting childhood teddy on mountain in 'beary' scary moment What would you do if you lost something you loved deeply? This man BEARED it all on social media... which came to his teddy's resc... 19 July 2023 11:46 AM
Derek Watts will not be returning to 'Carte Blanche' after 35 years Derek Watts has decided to retire from 'Carte Blanche' after 35 years. 19 July 2023 11:05 AM
View all Entertainment
Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill. 19 July 2023 10:09 AM
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being lost at sea for three months. 18 July 2023 2:37 PM
View all World
Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you' Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on... 19 July 2023 7:56 AM
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
View all Africa
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world' News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergenc... 18 July 2023 8:19 PM
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Verlorenvlei

Verlorenvlei

18 July 2023 4:37 PM

Guest: Environmental attorney and co-founder of the Biodiversity Law Centre Kate Handley joins John to discuss the Verlorenvlei Estuary which is under threat of mining and death by a thousand cuts and what could possibly be done.


Just Breethe | Marc Barnfather

18 July 2023 6:08 PM

Guest: Marc Barnfather joins John as the Founder of Breethe socks to talk about an entrepreneurial project that was born out of COVID necessity and has since made leaps and bounds.

DA welcomes judgement to make public SA’s obligation to arrest Vladimir Putin

18 July 2023 5:50 PM

Guest: John Steenhuisen MP – DA Federal Leader

Presidential Pardon

18 July 2023 5:25 PM

Guest: Cathleen Powell is an Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town and she joins John to clarify the criteria by which the President is empowered by the Constitution to pardon or reprieve offenders.

Over the counter pill

18 July 2023 4:48 PM

Guest: Head of Reproductive Medicine Unit at UCT and Groote Schuur Dr. Milika Patel joins John to discuss the first-over-the-counter birth control pill which was recently approved in the United States and what it means towards expanding access to contraception.

A bright idea: The pavement fridge

18 July 2023 4:22 PM

Guest: Budding astrophysicist Luyanda Mazwi joins John to describe his idea to build a pavement ‘fridge’ that helps vegetables and fruit last longer and could change the lives of entrepreneurs.

The private sector port operator

18 July 2023 4:22 PM

Guest: Bowmans Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics Andrew Pike joins John to discuss the private sector port operator following a recent announcement by Transnet to open up its ports to private investment, by selecting a Philippines-based multinational port operator as an equity partner for the joint venture to run its flagship Durban container terminal.

Two STEM students are packing their bags after winning a prize to attend the LIYSF

18 July 2023 3:52 PM

Guest: MBChB (Medicine) UCT student Lutendo Rambevha is one of the two chosen students from the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) programme to be part of the London International Youth Science Forum (LIYSF) she joins John to chat more about it.

'Contested Bodies' is about to begin at The Baxter Theatre.

17 July 2023 6:16 PM

Contested Bodies was the most awarded play at the 2023 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards and it is about to begin at The Baxter Theatre. The Award for Best Director went to Fred Abrahamse at the awards and he joins John to discuss what we can expect from the show.

New judge presides over Senzo Meyiwa trial

17 July 2023 5:32 PM

EWN Reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo joins John to discuss the latest on the Senzo Meyiwa trial following the announcement of the new judge who will preside over the trial.

[WATCH] Devastating Cederberg floods aid iconic West Coast flowers super bloom

Lifestyle Local

One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'

Local

Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'

Local Business

JHB Water prioritising areas with low pressure or no water after planned outage

19 July 2023 12:39 PM

Boksburg gas leak: Zim embassy to see to Zim nationals' repatriation and burial

19 July 2023 12:32 PM

Zim embassy in SA, EFF offer Zimbabweans transport to vote back at home

19 July 2023 11:57 AM

