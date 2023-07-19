“So I wrote that musical”

Guest: Neo Momodu is the Executive for Legal, Regulatory Affairs & Stakeholder Engagement for The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa and she joins John to discuss a victory in the High Court in Gauteng on Tuesday that interdicted The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) and its agency, the Food Safety Agency (FSA), from seizing any goods, pending the outcome of the CGCSA's application to review the decision to seize the products.

arrow_forward