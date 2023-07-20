JHB Bree street disaster

Guest: UJ Department of Urban and Regional Planning Dr. Jackson Sebola Semanyanga joins John to unpack the Johannesburg Bree Street disaster and to consider how this could have been prevented.
Guest: News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan joins John to explain the motivation for the decision to head to High Court to prevent any further private prosecution actions from former president Jacob Zuma.
Guest: EWN Reporter Babalo Ndenze joins John to share updates on the Section 194 briefing.
Guest: Multitalented actor Oros Mampofu joins John to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when she will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.
Guest: Director of Resolve Marine and internationally renowned salvage master Nick Sloane joins John to share an update on the mission towards rescuing a toppled ship in Cape Town.
Listen to CapeTalk's John Maytham's weekly book reviews and share his passion for all things literary. From fiction to non-fiction, John reads and reviews a range of books that would sit well on your reading list.
FICTION
Dead Man's Creek by Chris Hammer
All The Broken Places by John Boyne
NON-FICTION
Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries by Kate Mosse
Guest: Author and Professor of Practice at JBS, University of Johannesburg Steven Boykey Sidley joins John to discuss the recent launch of a project within the crypto and biometrics called Worldcoin by AI pioneer Sam Altaman and how its scans your eyeballs.
Guest: CEO of Sensor Networks Mark Allewell joins John to discuss the 18th energy Digicon which was hosted by Primer Alan Winde focussing on what exciting innovations are helping embattled residents to navigate their daily lives through rolling blackouts.
Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. We partner up each Friday on the Afternoon Drive to discuss a burning issue. The Research Manager of the Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit at the University of Pretoria Dr. Els Vermeulen joins John to discuss a new challenge faced by recovering right whales as crucial marginal ice diminishes in foraging grounds.
Guest: Neo Momodu is the Executive for Legal, Regulatory Affairs & Stakeholder Engagement for The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa and she joins John to discuss a victory in the High Court in Gauteng on Tuesday that interdicted The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) and its agency, the Food Safety Agency (FSA), from seizing any goods, pending the outcome of the CGCSA's application to review the decision to seize the products.
Guest: Nikita Ramkissoon