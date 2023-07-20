JHB Bree street disaster

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
City 'clamps down' on sewer pump station vandalism with R123 million investment The upgrade includes the implementation of advanced security to bring vandalism and theft to an end. 28 July 2023 4:38 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
Do chains and whips excite you? Impact play might be for you If the idea of striking or being struck by your partner excites you, impact play can be a fun way to spice up your sex life. 28 July 2023 2:53 PM
[LISTEN] Can companies take legal action if you pitch up to work high on weed? While the private use of cannabis has become legal in South Africa, what happens if you show up to work high? 28 July 2023 11:19 AM
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and thr... 28 July 2023 10:10 AM
[PREVIEW] Springboks should win ‘comfortably’ against Argentina The Springboks take on Argentina's Pumas in Johannesburg on Saturday. 28 July 2023 3:02 PM
[LISTEN] 'Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby' autobiography ready to be released Rugby legend, Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan speak on their new book's content and context. 28 July 2023 11:27 AM
Women’s World Cup: 5 issues holding back the female game Women are facing several hurdles from equipment designed for men to being paid less fairly. 28 July 2023 9:06 AM
The OG Carrie Bradshaw, Candace Bushnell, brings Sex and The City to Cape Town Candace Bushnell AKA the real person behind Carrie Bradshaw speaks about her one-woman show coming to the Artscape. 28 July 2023 2:59 PM
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours. 28 July 2023 12:50 PM
Spend #AnHourWith Oros Mampofu on a trip down music memory lane this Sunday! Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 28 July 2023 12:42 PM
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
JHB Bree street disaster

JHB Bree street disaster

20 July 2023 3:44 PM

Guest: UJ Department of Urban and Regional Planning Dr. Jackson Sebola Semanyanga joins John to unpack the Johannesburg Bree Street disaster and to consider how this could have been prevented.


Maughan and Downer seek an urgent High Court enforcement order

28 July 2023 5:34 PM

Guest: News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan joins John to explain the motivation for the decision to head to High Court to prevent any further private prosecution actions from former president Jacob Zuma.

Section 194 briefing

28 July 2023 5:20 PM

Guest: EWN Reporter Babalo Ndenze joins John to share updates on the Section 194 briefing.

# An hour with Oros Mampofu

28 July 2023 5:02 PM

Guest: Multitalented actor Oros Mampofu joins John to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when she will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.

A salvage master rescue of a toppled ship in Cape Town

28 July 2023 4:51 PM

Guest: Director of Resolve Marine and internationally renowned salvage master Nick Sloane joins John to share an update on the mission towards rescuing a toppled ship in Cape Town.

The John Maytham Book Review

28 July 2023 4:37 PM

Listen to CapeTalk's John Maytham's weekly book reviews and share his passion for all things literary. From fiction to non-fiction, John reads and reviews a range of books that would sit well on your reading list.


FICTION

Dead Man's Creek by Chris Hammer
All The Broken Places by John Boyne


NON-FICTION


Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries by Kate Mosse

Worldcoin is a new Crypto Currency that will scan your eyeballs

28 July 2023 4:23 PM

Guest: Author and Professor of Practice at JBS, University of Johannesburg Steven Boykey Sidley joins John to discuss the recent launch of a project within the crypto and biometrics called Worldcoin by AI pioneer Sam Altaman and how its scans your eyeballs.

18th Energy Digicon

28 July 2023 4:02 PM

Guest: CEO of Sensor Networks Mark Allewell joins John to discuss the 18th energy Digicon which was hosted by Primer Alan Winde focussing on what exciting innovations are helping embattled residents to navigate their daily lives through rolling blackouts.

Our Burning Planet: Recovering southern right whales face new challenge as crucial marginal ice diminishes in foraging grounds

28 July 2023 3:53 PM

Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. We partner up each Friday on the Afternoon Drive to discuss a burning issue. The Research Manager of the Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit at the University of Pretoria Dr. Els Vermeulen joins John to discuss a new challenge faced by recovering right whales as crucial marginal ice diminishes in foraging grounds.

Court halts govt's planned seizure of meat alternatives

28 July 2023 3:34 PM

Guest: Neo Momodu is the Executive for Legal, Regulatory Affairs & Stakeholder Engagement for The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa and she joins John to discuss a victory in the High Court in Gauteng on Tuesday that interdicted The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) and its agency, the Food Safety Agency (FSA), from seizing any goods, pending the outcome of the CGCSA's application to review the decision to seize the products.

Remembering Sinead O'Connor

27 July 2023 6:07 PM

Guest: Nikita Ramkissoon

[WEATHER] BRRRR! Thundershowers, and lightning expected over the weekend

Weather

Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year

Local Business

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

Entertainment Local

Petrol and diesel price hikes on the cards for August: AA

28 July 2023 5:10 PM

‘I am very ruthless’: Malema cautions leaders against conspiring behind his back

28 July 2023 3:23 PM

Meyiwa trial: Records show series of calls among the five accused, court hears

28 July 2023 2:56 PM

