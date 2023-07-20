How do we decode the signs of ‘breaking point’ stress?

Guest: The trial of Lauren Dickason continues in the New Zealand High Court after she admitted killing her three young daughters and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and infanticide. The case has been met with shock in New Zealand and South Africa. Dr Gagu Matsebula is a Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists and he joins John to consider the criteria for such a breaking point.
Guest: Geordin Hill Lewis
Guest: Executive director for youth network ACTIVATE! Change Drivers Tebogo Suping joins John to discuss how the youth can be brought on board for the 2024 elections.
Guest: David Bruce is a Johannesburg based independent researcher and writer working in the fields of policing, crime and criminal justice and he joins John to discuss the community uproar that has been caused by the death of Robert 'Kicks' Varrie after appearing on a popular antidrug TV show 'Sizokuthola'.
Guest: Activist and self-styled "Minister of Menstruation "Candice Chirwa joins John to discuss how she uses menstruation education to empower and protect the youth in South Africa and why it is important.
Guest: The City of Cape Town has started impounding vehicles under the amended Trafic by-law 2021 and mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith joins John to lay down the new laws and explain the motivation for them.
Guest: Warren Winchester is General Manager of Ventures at Fedgroup and he joins John to describe an exciting project at Uitdraai Boerdery's operations that will give South Africa's pistachio industry a boost to service the local market.
Guest: Peter Fabricius is an independent journalist and analyst on foreign policy issues, writing mainly for the Daily Maverick and the Institute for Security Studies. He joins John to discuss the decision that has been made by Russian authorities to revoke his accreditation and thereby prevent him from reporting on the Russia - Africa summit.
Guest: Human rights lawyer and social justice activist and the founder of the HJI (Health Justice Initiative) Fatima Hassan joins John to discuss the disclosure of the covid-19 contracts.
Guest: Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray joins John to discuss the new major changes done by the Springboks ahead of their upcoming game with Argentina this weekend.
Guest: Charl van Wyk was one of the worshippers that were present at Saint James Church 30 years ago today when eleven congregants were murdered and over 50 injured. He joins John to reflect on the journey of reconciliation that began on that day.