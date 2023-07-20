Rhamaposa asserts that Putin agreed in June not to come to summit

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
City of Joburg calls for gas explosion to be declared local state of disaster Exactly one week ago today, a deadly underground gas explosion ripped through the streets of Joburg claiming one life. 26 July 2023 5:31 PM
N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak The eight men who were filmed earlier this month beating up three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg made their... 26 July 2023 3:32 PM
Kelly Khumalo's neighbour says she saw 3 people flee scene where Meyiwa was shot Nthabiseng Mokete made the revelation during her evidence in the ongoing murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday. 26 July 2023 3:27 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Finance Feature: Why you should NEVER lie to SARS about your finances A recent win in a High Court case shows that SARS may know more about your bank account than you realise. 26 July 2023 2:44 PM
Nersa's benchmarking method for municipal power tariff hikes unlawful - CoCT The City of Cape Town was responding to allegations that it raised tariffs by 17.6% unlawfully, citing it was approved by council... 26 July 2023 1:41 PM
AI as an investment tool? Definitely, says a financial expert Investment School - The impact of Artificial Intelligence on investing and its benefits for the retail sector. 26 July 2023 11:03 AM
BMW's electric XM is the percfect mixture of comfort and luxury. Got R3.4 mil? Love luxury, comfort and speed? This car is for you! 26 July 2023 4:33 PM
Finance Feature: Why you should NEVER lie to SARS about your finances A recent win in a High Court case shows that SARS may know more about your bank account than you realise. 26 July 2023 2:44 PM
Puppy yoga, goat meditation... is working out online with pets ethical? An animal welfare scientist explores what these activities might mean for the cute creatures. 26 July 2023 1:50 PM
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday. 26 July 2023 11:08 AM
Netball World Cup kicks off with FREE concert at the fan park, 4pm TODAY! Ahead of the Netball World Cup kick-off on 28 July - the fan park opens today with a free five-hour concert featuring local artist... 26 July 2023 9:27 AM
Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi League shaking up the world of football Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino are just a few big name players to have made the move... 25 July 2023 8:30 PM
Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies... Spoiler alert: it's not real cigarettes. 26 July 2023 12:37 PM
Happy 59th Birthday, Sandra Bullock! Here's a look at her most iconic roles From Miss Congeniality to Ocean’s 8, let’s look back at 10 of her most iconic movie roles. 26 July 2023 10:22 AM
Netball World Cup kicks off with FREE concert at the fan park, 4pm TODAY! Ahead of the Netball World Cup kick-off on 28 July - the fan park opens today with a free five-hour concert featuring local artist... 26 July 2023 9:27 AM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang sacked after 'disappearing' for a month China’s foreign minister Qin Gang has been forcefully ousted after a month-long absence from public view. 26 July 2023 9:22 AM
[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands If you had plans to ditch South Africa's winter for a warm summer in Greece, it might be time to make alternative plans. 25 July 2023 12:02 PM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Rhamaposa asserts that Putin agreed in June not to come to summit

Rhamaposa asserts that Putin agreed in June not to come to summit

20 July 2023 5:35 PM

Guest: Peter Fabricius joins John to explain the contents of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s affidavit whereby he explains that ‘tortuous and stressful diplomatic consultations’ in Pretoria occurred before the announcement in Pretoria that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.


The City implemented 17.6% hike, NERSA recommended 15.1%

26 July 2023 5:41 PM

Guest: Geordin Hill Lewis

We must bring South African youth on board for the 2024 elections

26 July 2023 4:56 PM

Guest: Executive director for youth network ACTIVATE! Change Drivers Tebogo Suping joins John to discuss how the youth can be brought on board for the 2024 elections.

Sizokuthola

26 July 2023 4:26 PM

Guest: David Bruce is a Johannesburg based independent researcher and writer working in the fields of policing, crime and criminal justice and he joins John to discuss the community uproar that has been caused by the death of Robert 'Kicks' Varrie after appearing on a popular antidrug TV show 'Sizokuthola'.

Menstruation education to empower and protect SA youth

26 July 2023 4:11 PM

Guest: Activist and self-styled “Minister of Menstruation "Candice Chirwa joins John to discuss how she uses menstruation education to empower and protect the youth in South Africa and why it is important.

New traffic bylaws

26 July 2023 3:48 PM

Guest: The City of Cape Town has started impounding vehicles under the amended Trafic by-law 2021 and mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith joins John to lay down the new laws and explain the motivation for them.

A boost to South Africa’s pistachio industry

25 July 2023 6:12 PM

Guest: Warren Winchester is General Manager of Ventures at Fedgroup and he joins John to describe an exciting project at Uitdraai Boerdery’s operations that will give South Africa’s pistachio industry a boost to service the local market.

Access denied — Daily Maverick barred from Russia-Africa Summit after journalist accreditation revoked

25 July 2023 5:32 PM

Guest: Peter Fabricius is an independent journalist and analyst on foreign policy issues, writing mainly for the Daily Maverick and the Institute for Security Studies. He joins John to discuss the decision that has been made by Russian authorities to revoke his accreditation and thereby prevent him from reporting on the Russia - Africa summit.

The Health Justice Initiative (HJI) requests disclosure of South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine contracts

25 July 2023 5:22 PM

Guest: Human rights lawyer and social justice activist and the founder of the HJI (Health Justice Initiative) Fatima Hassan joins John to discuss the disclosure of the covid-19 contracts.

The Springboks surprise changes ahead of the Argentina test

25 July 2023 4:47 PM

Guest: Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray joins John to discuss the new major changes done by the Springboks ahead of their upcoming game with Argentina this weekend.

Saint James Church massacre - 30 years on

25 July 2023 4:39 PM

Guest: Charl van Wyk was one of the worshippers that were present at Saint James Church 30 years ago today when eleven congregants were murdered and over 50 injured. He joins John to reflect on the journey of reconciliation that began on that day.

