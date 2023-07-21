Two local shows bring South African history to life

Guest: John welcomes the well-known local talk radio personality John Robbie to The Afternoon Drive as the host of two documentary series ‘Great African Mysteries’ and ‘Great African Escapes’ that will air in July on The HISTORY® Channel Africa, DStv 186
Guest: News 24 Carol Paton joins John to discuss Eskom’s new grid access rules.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Desmond D'Sa from the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance joins John to discuss the Karpowership as it was recently approved by the department of forestry and fisheries & the environment (DFFE) to proceed with submission of environmental reports to moor floating gas power ships in the ports of Richards Bay and Saldanda.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Gilad Isaacs is the Executive Director of IEG and he joins John to explain litigation announced today that will challenge the lawfulness and constitutionality of the amended Regulations relating to the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant that was introduced on 29 March 2023.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kate Thompson Davy is a freelance writer for Business Day and Brainstorm Magazine amongst other publications. Today she steps into the big shoes of Rebecca Davis for a weekly conversation that covers subjects that created a stir in the news and in social media.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Silindokuhle Magagula is a Senior Associate at ENS Africa and she joins John to consider an important Labour Court Decision that has further defined the legal scope of indirect discrimination in relation to an employer’s right to impose limits to an employee’s use of cannabis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis joins John to justify the decision to determine a rate of increase independently from NERSA recommendations. What factors of principle and process motivated the choice? Will it stand up to legal scrutiny?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Executive director for youth network ACTIVATE! Change Drivers Tebogo Suping joins John to discuss how the youth can be brought on board for the 2024 elections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Bruce is a Johannesburg based independent researcher and writer working in the fields of policing, crime and criminal justice and he joins John to discuss the community uproar that has been caused by the death of Robert 'Kicks' Varrie after appearing on a popular antidrug TV show 'Sizokuthola'.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Activist and self-styled “Minister of Menstruation "Candice Chirwa joins John to discuss how she uses menstruation education to empower and protect the youth in South Africa and why it is important.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: The City of Cape Town has started impounding vehicles under the amended Trafic by-law 2021 and mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith joins John to lay down the new laws and explain the motivation for them.LISTEN TO PODCAST