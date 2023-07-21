An aviation company plans to run commercial flights using an electric engine that creates no carbon emissions by 2025.

Streaming issues? Report here
9.2 MILLION citizens don’t pay TV licence, new funding model could change that Government is proposing that the television licence model be replaced with the household fee model. 29 July 2023 3:36 PM
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their wi... 29 July 2023 1:13 PM
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
High cost of living impacting vehicle sales? There seems to be a high supply of vehicles but a low demand for them. 29 July 2023 12:50 PM
Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 29 July 2023 9:08 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how you can make the most of your weekend. 29 July 2023 8:27 AM
See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start Thousands of fans packed the CTICC on Friday for the 2023 Netball World Cup's opening ceremony to officially get the tournament un... 29 July 2023 7:45 AM
Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced... 28 July 2023 9:18 PM
'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga The Golden State Warriors player already became an NBA champion in his rookie season in 2021. 28 July 2023 9:14 PM
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
The OG Carrie Bradshaw, Candace Bushnell, brings Sex and The City to Cape Town Candace Bushnell AKA the real person behind Carrie Bradshaw speaks about her one-woman show coming to the Artscape. 28 July 2023 2:59 PM
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours. 28 July 2023 12:50 PM
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
An aviation company plans to run commercial flights using an electric engine that creates no carbon emissions by 2025.

An aviation company plans to run commercial flights using an electric engine that creates no carbon emissions by 2025.

21 July 2023 4:27 PM

Guest: John Maytham is in conversation with Prof Tim Mays, talking through ZeroAvia, technology that will enable zero-emission air travel.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Villain - New single release today

28 July 2023 6:09 PM

Guest: Kristi Louw joins John to celebrate the brand new single that was released today - Villain

Maughan and Downer seek an urgent High Court enforcement order

28 July 2023 5:34 PM

Guest: News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan joins John to explain the motivation for the decision to head to High Court to prevent any further private prosecution actions from former president Jacob Zuma.

Section 194 briefing

28 July 2023 5:20 PM

Guest: EWN Reporter Babalo Ndenze joins John to share updates on the Section 194 briefing.

# An hour with Oros Mampofu

28 July 2023 5:02 PM

Guest: Multitalented actor Oros Mampofu joins John to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when she will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.

A salvage master rescue of a toppled ship in Cape Town

28 July 2023 4:51 PM

Guest: Director of Resolve Marine and internationally renowned salvage master Nick Sloane joins John to share an update on the mission towards rescuing a toppled ship in Cape Town.

The John Maytham Book Review

28 July 2023 4:37 PM

Listen to CapeTalk's John Maytham's weekly book reviews and share his passion for all things literary. From fiction to non-fiction, John reads and reviews a range of books that would sit well on your reading list.


FICTION

Dead Man's Creek by Chris Hammer
All The Broken Places by John Boyne


NON-FICTION


Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries by Kate Mosse

Worldcoin is a new Crypto Currency that will scan your eyeballs

28 July 2023 4:23 PM

Guest: Author and Professor of Practice at JBS, University of Johannesburg Steven Boykey Sidley joins John to discuss the recent launch of a project within the crypto and biometrics called Worldcoin by AI pioneer Sam Altaman and how its scans your eyeballs.

18th Energy Digicon

28 July 2023 4:02 PM

Guest: CEO of Sensor Networks Mark Allewell joins John to discuss the 18th energy Digicon which was hosted by Primer Alan Winde focussing on what exciting innovations are helping embattled residents to navigate their daily lives through rolling blackouts.

Our Burning Planet: Recovering southern right whales face new challenge as crucial marginal ice diminishes in foraging grounds

28 July 2023 3:53 PM

Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. We partner up each Friday on the Afternoon Drive to discuss a burning issue. The Research Manager of the Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit at the University of Pretoria Dr. Els Vermeulen joins John to discuss a new challenge faced by recovering right whales as crucial marginal ice diminishes in foraging grounds.

Court halts govt's planned seizure of meat alternatives

28 July 2023 3:34 PM

Guest: Neo Momodu is the Executive for Legal, Regulatory Affairs & Stakeholder Engagement for The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa and she joins John to discuss a victory in the High Court in Gauteng on Tuesday that interdicted The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) and its agency, the Food Safety Agency (FSA), from seizing any goods, pending the outcome of the CGCSA's application to review the decision to seize the products.

[WEATHER] BRRRR! Thundershowers, and lightning expected over the weekend

Weather

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

Entertainment Local

'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa

29 July 2023 6:15 PM

ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches

29 July 2023 6:09 PM

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Russian ballet Swan Lake

29 July 2023 5:40 PM

