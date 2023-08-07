The NFC smartphone scam

Guest: Banking Ombud Reana Steyn joins John to discuss the NFC banking scam, an international crime syndicate which is targeting South Africans using smartphones and what to look out for.
Guest: Native Young is an award winning South African music collective led by Yannick Wilde and Mohau Moahloli and they join Amy to discuss what listenerts can look forward to his weekend at the Brass Bell.
Guest: Leanne Schwartz is The Manager for the Investigations Department at
The National Credit Regular (“NCR”) and she joins Amy to explain investigations embarked upon against Debt Counsellors in the Cape Town area following the receipt of numerous complaints of non-compliance with the National Credit Act, 34 of 2005 (“the Act”).
Guest: Political Analyst Asanda Ngoasheng joins Amy to wrap up the week's reflection on the the historic pre-election's coalition agreement.
Guest: Legendary actor, and playwright, Simon Bruinders joins Amy to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when she will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.
Guest: Founder of the e-movement Ian Bainer joins Amy to discuss the E Prix which was voted
Guest: Dr Patty Francis is The President of the Neurological Association of SA and she joins Amy to consider the reality that for women ages 18 to 49 across the world, migraines are a leading cause of disability. What is the gender causality of these headaches and what are the potential treatments?
Guest: Guillaume Thierry is a Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at Bangor University and he joins Amy to discuss his analysis of the dangers that AI may pose if applied to functions of 'executive control'.
Guest: Aimee Kruger joins Amy to discuss the Art and Wine pairing happening Noordhoek Art Point tomorrow.
Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. We partner up each Friday on the Afternoon Drive to discuss a burning issue. Kristen Engel joins Amy to discuss the issue of the polluted air in the Vaal caused by ArcelorMittal and eco-justice groups are taking the company as well as Minister Barabra Creecy to court for contravening the constitutional right to an environment that is not harmful to health and wellbeing.
Guest: Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis joins Amy to welcome the Western Cape High Court's dismissal of Santaco's interdict application, and the Court's granting of the city's request that the terms of the agreement which ended the minibus-taxi strike be made an order of court.