Up to date Western Cape traffic information

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter. 19 August 2023 12:02 PM
Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to two members of the Black Mambas, SA's only female anti-poaching unit 19 August 2023 10:57 AM
Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence Forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafan... 19 August 2023 9:34 AM
View all Local
Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition' Seven political parties are participating in a pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. 18 August 2023 12:55 PM
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on. 18 August 2023 11:40 AM
Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote Seven parties, including the DA, ActionSA, IFP and the Freedom Front Plus, have signed a pre-elections agreement to work together... 18 August 2023 6:43 AM
View all Politics
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO D... 17 August 2023 9:41 PM
View all Business
Can you be a parent and a friend to your child? According to one parenting expert, the simple answer is…NO! 19 August 2023 2:04 PM
Manage PCOS by changing your lifestyle Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 19 August 2023 8:54 AM
Take time to heal before jumping back into the dating scene, says expert Single or divorced and looking to get back into the dating scene? Dating coach Leigh Joy shares some advice. 18 August 2023 2:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I have made it my mission to keep unearthing talent': Owen da Gama His contribution to the beautiful game has already been an immense one, having served the likes of Pretoria Callies and Moroka Swa... 19 August 2023 8:26 AM
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am." 18 August 2023 2:23 PM
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium? The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest. 18 August 2023 2:10 PM
View all Sport
Daylin Sass turns his loss into soulful music SJ chats to musician Daylin Sass about his return to the stage after losing his mother. 19 August 2023 12:50 PM
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter. 19 August 2023 12:02 PM
Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford. 18 August 2023 10:46 AM
View all Entertainment
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Up to date Western Cape traffic information

Up to date Western Cape traffic information

7 August 2023 4:54 PM

Guest: Cllr Roberto Quintas is the MMC for Urban Mobility at The City of Cape Town and he joins John to bring up to date strike related information for the Western Cape.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Native Young

18 August 2023 6:09 PM

Guest: Native Young is an award winning South African music collective led by Yannick Wilde and Mohau Moahloli and they join Amy to discuss what listenerts can look forward to his weekend at the Brass Bell.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investigations against against Debt Counsellors in the Cape Town area

18 August 2023 5:52 PM

Guest: Leanne Schwartz is The Manager for the Investigations Department at
The National Credit Regular (“NCR”) and she joins Amy to explain investigations embarked upon against Debt Counsellors in the Cape Town area following the receipt of numerous complaints of non-compliance with the National Credit Act, 34 of 2005 (“the Act”).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Multi-Party Charter for South Africa

18 August 2023 5:30 PM

Guest: Political Analyst Asanda Ngoasheng joins Amy to wrap up the week’s reflection on the the historic pre-election's coalition agreement.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

# An hour with Simon Bruinders

18 August 2023 5:06 PM

Guest: Legendary actor, and playwright, Simon Bruinders joins Amy to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when she will take over the playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The E Prix voted the best race of the season

18 August 2023 4:46 PM

Guest: Founder of the e-movement Ian Bainer joins Amy to discuss the E Prix which was voted

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women get far more migraines than men

18 August 2023 4:38 PM

Guest: Dr Patty Francis is The President of the Neurological Association of SA and she joins Amy to consider the reality that for women ages 18 to 49 across the world, migraines are a leading cause of disability. What is the gender causality of these headaches and what are the potential treatments?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Giving AI any degree of executive control could be dangerous for humans

18 August 2023 4:23 PM

Guest: Guillaume Thierry is a Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at Bangor University and he joins Amy to discuss his analysis of the dangers that AI may pose if applied to functions of ‘executive control’.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Art and Wine

18 August 2023 4:06 PM

Guest: Aimee Kruger joins Amy to discuss the Art and Wine pairing happening Noordhoek Art Point tomorrow.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Our Burning Planet: Our Burning Planet: Environment Minister Barbara Creecy faces legal action over yearslong air pollution by ArcelorMittal

18 August 2023 3:49 PM

Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. We partner up each Friday on the Afternoon Drive to discuss a burning issue. Kristen Engel joins Amy to discuss the issue of the polluted air in the Vaal caused by ArcelorMittal and eco-justice groups are taking the company as well as Minister Barabra Creecy to court for contravening the constitutional right to an environment that is not harmful to health and wellbeing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The outcome of The SANTACO Interdict Application

18 August 2023 3:29 PM

Guest: Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis joins Amy to welcome the Western Cape High Court’s dismissal of Santaco’s interdict application, and the Court’s granting of the city’s request that the terms of the agreement which ended the minibus-taxi strike be made an order of court.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote

Politics

[WATCH] Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Fixing SOEs crucial to decreasing SA’s unemployment

19 August 2023 3:50 PM

24 suspects connected to police killings arrested between April and June – Hawks

19 August 2023 3:15 PM

Randburg power outages a result of illegal connections' strain on the system

19 August 2023 3:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA