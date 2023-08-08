Minister Creecy sets limits on fishing around key African penguin colonies.

Guest: Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. We partner up each Friday on the Afternoon Drive to discuss a burning issue. Kristen Engel joins Amy to discuss the issue of the polluted air in the Vaal caused by ArcelorMittal and eco-justice groups are taking the company as well as Minister Barabra Creecy to court for contravening the constitutional right to an environment that is not harmful to health and wellbeing.

