South Africa vs India

Cricket Commentator Jeremy Fredericks joins Africa for a 2nd Test Day 1
update.
Guest: Claire Johnston
Dr Robert Massey is the Deputy Director of the Royal Astronomical Society and
he joins John to explain why the discovery of a massive ring-shaped structure
in space called ‘The Big Ring’ is evidence for a rethink of what has been a
central plank of astronomy.
Prof Hennie Strydom is Professor of international law at the University of Johannesburg and also holds the South African Research Chair in International Law and he joins John to consider the basis of Israel's argument that it has not committed genocidal acts under Genocide Convention.
Amalia Uys joins John to chat about what you can expect on Sunday when she
will take over the playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Dr Tobias Keswick joins John to describe the results of a study of The Karoo
dwarf tortoise that has shown it to face a severe threat to its survival.
Listen to CapeTalk's John Maytham's weekly book reviews and share his
passion for all things literary. From fiction to non-fiction, John reads and
reviews a range of books that would sit well on your reading list. FICTION The
Jack Parlabane series by Christoper Brookmyre, Orbital by Samantha Harvey
NON-FICTION Lawrence of Arabia by Ranulph Fiennes
Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis. We partner up each Friday on the Afternoon Drive to discuss a burning issue and Dr Gloria Maimela, the Director of climate and health at Wits RHI
Sithabiso Buthelezi is the Senior Investigator for the Competition Commission
and he joins John to explain the Commission’s warning that they intend to
prosecute schools that are limiting parents to buying uniforms from one
supplier only.
Professor Guy Midgley, Acting Director for the School for Climate Studies and
the Centre for Invasion Biology, and a Distinguished Professor at Stellenbosch
University, discusses the causes and impacts of 2023 being the hottest year
on record, as reported by the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Renowned News24 Legal Journalist Karyn Maughan joins John to unpack the
developments of Day 1 of the two-day public hearing in South Africa’s genocide
case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).