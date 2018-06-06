Premier’s Feature

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 13:45
Traditional Marriage and Civil marrriage and death - Who get what ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Lebza - Caller
Zama Mopai, Customary Law Expert and Lecturer at University of Venda
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Presentations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Op-ed on DM: Space oddity: Is humanity ready for extraterrestrials? It’s time to prepare
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Murithi - Extraordinary Professor of African Studies, University of Free State, South Africa
Today at 15:38
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Tributes paid after death of British lockdown hero 'Captain Tom'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 15:50
Traditional doctors, sangomas want included among vaccinated frontline health workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sylvester Hlati - President of SADC traditional medicine practitioners association
Today at 16:05
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is 91.6% effective
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Polly Roy
Today at 16:20
NY Times: Alzheimer’s Prediction May Be Found in Writing Tests
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Felix Potocnik - Member at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Possible reading - Gcina Mhlophe for World Read Aloud day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Will Astra Zeneca still provide strong protection even if second dose delayed by three months?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Today at 17:20
News24: 'Studies suggest 75% of 8 to 12-year-olds complain of back pain'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gary Arenson - Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Colour Me Kids: Stationery for the skin you're in
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylee Faure - co-founder
Today at 18:11
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Against Crime South Africa
Today at 18:15
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Absa on mining
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Brewer - Managing Director at Absa Investment Banking
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
