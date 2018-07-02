Flood Report

Guest: Mandy Thomas - Spokesperson For Disaster Risk Management at City of Cape Town
Guest: Trevor HardakerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tracey Davies | Director at Just ShareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shabir Madhi | Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the WitwatersrandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sport ScientistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Richard Calland | associate professor in public law at the UCT and a founding partner of the Paternoster GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof John Stremlau | Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Khaya Yozi | Ward 39 ConcillorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sharon Feinstein | from Islington, North LondonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gabriella Razzano | Independent Consultant and Founding Director of OpenUpLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST