SONA Debate

Today at 15:10
[BREAKING] Inquiry to approach constitutional court on way forward on Jacob Zuma
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:10
Prasa resumes rail operations on Cape Town's central line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:16
Print media down by 40%
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism ( and author of So, For The Record) at Wits University
Today at 15:20
State capture inquiry: Zuma won't appear before Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 15:20
A massive power outage in Soweto
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Daphne Mokwena Senior Manager :Customer Services
Today at 15:36
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:45
Covid-19 and mental health in young people: despair deepens as Covid-19 continues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Renata Schoeman - Psychiatrist and Head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School
Today at 15:50
NEC deferment for another month of a decision on Magashule
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Dube - Political analyst
Today at 15:50
EWN: Back to school
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 16:10
Why the South African government should buy locally made vehicles for state use
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jannie Rossouw Professor, University of Witwatersrand Business School, University of the Wits
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 antibody tests on blood donors reveal high infection level among SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
Zuma's defiance of the Zondo Commission- a political hot potato
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
What the Ivermectin debate has revealed to us in a time of a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Collen Aldous, Nelson Mandela School Of Medicine healthcare scientist at the university of KZN
Today at 16:55
Table Mountain users demand answers from SANParks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Davies - Friends of Table Mountain
Today at 17:05
Investigation in leaking of matric papers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hugh Amoore - Chair National Investigations Task Team
Today at 17:10
Poultry sector leading segment in the agricultural sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Izaak Breitenbach SA poultry Association GM
Today at 17:20
Strandfontein Road severely impacted by streetlight theft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Councillor Phindile Maxiti - Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
New Hope for Cancer Patients. Launch of several new indications for cancer immunotherapy treatment.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Devan Moodley, medical oncologist
Today at 17:45
Rugby: Kolisi to leave WP for Sharks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:53
Over 110 000 sign petitions against controversial SABC TV licence plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thinus Ferreira
Today at 18:08
KPMG to cease performing non-audit related services to its JSE listed audit clients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu - Chairman at KPMG South Africa
Today at 18:13
Former president J Zuma snubs State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justice Zak Yacoob - null at Former Constitutional Court Judge
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
PITCHED: How will spectrum allocation jump start the economy and investor confidence ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thobeka Tubela - TMT Sector Head at RMB's Corporate and Investment Banking
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Zero Interest shopping loans by PayJustNow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Newborn - CEO at PayJustNow
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Heyneke Meyer - null at Former Springbok Coach
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money - Tim Harford , economist and author
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Harford - Author of How to Make the World Add Up /The Data Detective and host of Cautionary Tales podcast at ...
Latest Local
City offers reward for info about streetlight theft in Mitchells Plain Mitchells Plain residents have been urged to report culprits behind the rampant streetlight theft on Strandfontein Road. 15 February 2021 12:49 PM
Zuma skips Zondo Inquiry hearing, defying ConCourt order ANC stalwarts say it's 'unthinkable' a party member would openly defy a Constitutional Court order to return to the commission. 15 February 2021 12:48 PM
Zuma skips Zondo Inquiry hearing, defying ConCourt order ANC stalwarts say it's 'unthinkable' a party member would openly defy a Constitutional Court order to return to the commission. 15 February 2021 12:48 PM
Schools are not superspreaders W Cape Ed Dept WCED communications director Bronagh Hammond says the province is ready to get the school year started despite Covid delays. 15 February 2021 8:58 AM
Will he, won't he? Zuma due back at State Capture inquiry, but will he pitch? A legal expert explains what the legal consequences may be for Jacob Zuma should he ignore the Commission's summons to appear. 15 February 2021 7:25 AM
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
Solidarity-funded Sol-Tech campus 'We do have black students' 'We don't discriminate against anyone,' insists Sol-Tech MD Paul van Deventer as long as students meet the admissions criteria. 15 February 2021 1:16 PM
South Africa is about to start vaccinating against Covid-19 after initial hiccup Africa's Covid-19 epicentre is about to start rolling out vaccines proven to be effective against the 501.V2 variant. 12 February 2021 2:46 PM
It was the wrong speech for the time - CDE boss unimpressed by Ramaphosa's Sona Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) executive director Ann Bernstein says President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona missed the mark... 12 February 2021 8:04 AM
What do you see in this picture - a man or a dog? This optical illusion is leaving people baffled and completely divided over what's shown in the image...what do you see? 15 February 2021 10:50 AM
The role of the death doula: 'We're companions to the dying and their families' Death doulas are slowly shifting the way that society perceives mortality. 14 February 2021 12:28 PM
Emotional distress can hurt chances of getting pregnant - fertility counsellor Psychotherapist and counsellor Dr. Crystal Meletiou says the emotional stress of infertility issues often makes it harder for coup... 14 February 2021 9:32 AM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression "Don't let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:54 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 12 February 2021 10:34 AM
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette. 11 February 2021 4:59 PM
Vaccine injustice means it could take years to get Covid-19 under control Governments in high-income countries have secured at least 70% of doses available in 2021 from five leading vaccine candidates. 15 February 2021 11:50 AM
World's current Covid virus particles can fit in one Coke can - Math boffin Mathematician Kit Yates at UK's Bath University calculated the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 and came up with this fascinating analogy. 15 February 2021 10:44 AM
'Overjoyed' Meghan and Harry expecting second child “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple says. 15 February 2021 9:59 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male') Right now, the ID system does not differentiate between "sex" (a biological attribute) and "gender" (a social construct). 12 February 2021 1:17 PM
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
SONA Debate

SONA Debate

14 February 2017 3:19 PM

EWN Reporter Lindsay  Dentlinger


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

DefWing. New Band on the Block

12 February 2021 6:07 PM

Guest: Benjamin Defty | Band leader 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Experience the Silo Hotel in a new light with their R175 Art tour

12 February 2021 5:47 PM

Guest: Kazi-Irenè Boaventura | The Silo Hotel's Art Concierge

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA 2021 and Vaccines

12 February 2021 5:28 PM

Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National anti-corruption council to probe unlawful conduct

12 February 2021 5:07 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Books with John Maytham

12 February 2021 4:41 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are schools ready to go back on Monday the 15th?

12 February 2021 4:30 PM

Guest: Clive Arries | West End Primary School in Lentegeur Mitchells Plain and  Deidre Cawcutt, Principal of Wynberg Girls' Junior School

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pandemic Screen Time: Will Blue Light Glasses Help?

12 February 2021 4:05 PM

Guest: Aleksandra Surogina | Founder of Golaa Glasses 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA 2021 overview with Khaya Sithole

12 February 2021 3:30 PM

Guest: Khaya Sithole | accountant, academic and activist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eastern Cape health MEC among 15 accused back in the dock

12 February 2021 3:26 PM

Guest: Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist  at Maverick Citizen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer

11 February 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

