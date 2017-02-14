South Africa will start commissioning new energy capacity at the earliest by 2022

Today at 17:45 Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Amber Fillary - World Record Holding Ice Swimmer

125 125

Today at 17:53 Health sector expectations on SONA 2021 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Angelique Coetzee

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:39 SONA preview The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann

125 125