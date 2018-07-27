Fire Risk Assessment

Guest: Jon-Jon Emary, Chairperson at Volunteer Wildfire Services



Post the 2015 fires and funding received from the public through direct support

and the Primedia Radiothon the VWS was able to make funding available for an

extensive 18 month risk assessment to be done on the entire westward of the

Cape Peninsula, the major area that this covers is Table Mountain National Park.



We would love to share this information with the greater public and felt that John's show was a great forum as he has always been a major advocate for what the VWS does as well as supporting us during the 2015 fires.

As a brief summary on the project and the outcomes:



Over the 18 month period a dull risk assessment was done to highlight the areas where the highest risk was presented to people, property and the economy, aswell as identify the distribution of fuel types along the wildland urban interface (the highest risk area for people).



This has resulted in a desktop model that can be used to inform fire prevention

tactics as well as fire suppression tactics during operations to ensure that the

highest risk areas are dealt with in the best ways possible.

The big ticket here is that this entire project was funded because of the

generosity of the public and we feel it is incredibly pertinent to highlight the

public's involvement in addressing a major seasonal risk for the region.