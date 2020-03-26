Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Chef David Higgs and #WhatsInYourFridge?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Higgs - Chef and Co-Founder at Marble
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise above 900 President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at over 900. 26 March 2020 5:28 PM
'The judge ruled that the child stays where it is at the time of lockdown' CMDSA founder Felicity Guest comments on the lack of clarity around parent's visitation rights during the lockdown period. 26 March 2020 5:09 PM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
View all Local
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
Digital banks have started thriving Technological advancements have made it possible for new banks to operate and flourish. 25 March 2020 8:33 PM
Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted? Consumer Ninja, Wendy Knowler, on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt. 25 March 2020 7:57 PM
Scary times - the small business sector in the age of Covid-19 What practical steps can you take to help your small business cope with the coronavirus pandemic? 25 March 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
City ready for lockdown, residents will have to 'aggressively' change behaviour JP Smith gives details of services that will continue, says focus now is on getting people to change their behaviour. 25 March 2020 3:18 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Guest:
Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

The City of Cape Town and Covid-19 Lock-down

26 March 2020 5:26 PM

Guest:
JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans called upon to join urgent mask donation drive to help stem Covid-19 spread

26 March 2020 5:04 PM

Guest:
Ryan Martyn | co-founder of Syntech

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A plea to our private medical colleagues

26 March 2020 4:49 PM

Guest:
Dr Mark van der Velde | Chairman of The Clinical Hospital Committee Cape Town Mediclinic

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UIF and Covid-19 lock-down

26 March 2020 4:27 PM

Guest:
Teboho Maruping | Commissioner: Unemployment Insurance Fund |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Granpa Zombie by Jaco Jacobs

26 March 2020 4:17 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Co-parenting during Covid-19 - This is what we know so far

26 March 2020 3:34 PM

Guest:
Felicity Guest | Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#Covid19 lockdown: Appeal for help accommodating medical staff

25 March 2020 4:41 PM

Guest: Blake Dyason, Co-founder of Brownie Points

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clem Sunter, scenario planner and strategist, regarding COVID-19

25 March 2020 4:34 PM

Guest:
Clem Sunter | Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Story time with John Maytham: Quill Soup Book by Alan Durant

25 March 2020 4:18 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise above 900

Local

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential goods and services exempted during these next 21 days

Business

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential service workers will have to carry permits with them

Local

EWN Highlights

Unions raise concerns over govt guidelines for essential workers during lockdown

26 March 2020 5:19 PM

Some Joburg residents ignoring travel warnings and heading to other provinces

26 March 2020 4:30 PM

Foreign nationals living in CT church to be accommodated during lockdown

26 March 2020 4:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA