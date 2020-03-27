Good Luck: first African act to perform for Global Citizen and WHO for #TogetherAtHome

Guest:
Juliet Harding | Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck
The Lost Pianos of Siberia - Sophy Roberts
A Conspiracy of Bones - Kathy Reichs
Hamnet - Maggie O'Farrell
Guest:
David Higgs | Chef and Co-Founder at Marble
Guest:
JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Guest:
Ryan Martyn | co-founder of Syntech
Guest:
Dr Mark van der Velde | Chairman of The Clinical Hospital Committee Cape Town Mediclinic
Guest:
Teboho Maruping | Commissioner: Unemployment Insurance Fund |
Guest:
Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick