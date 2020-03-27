Good Luck: first African act to perform for Global Citizen and WHO for #TogetherAtHome

Today at 06:50 Health Feature: Food safety concerns when stockpiling and mass cooking Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Prof Lucia Anelich - Owner at Anelich Consulting Food Safety Solutions

The criminal charges you face not complying to lockdown

William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys

Compliance and arrests made on day one of lockdown

JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Weekend sports interview: Tennis SA extends tournament postponement

Richard Glover - CEO at Tennis SA

Using emojis as evidence in court

Zakeera Docrat - Postdoctoral research fellow (Forensic Linguistics/ Language and Law) at Rhodes University

