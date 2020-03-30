URGENT CALL FOR BUSINESSES TO DIVERT PPE INVENTORIES TO NATIONAL HEALTHCARE SECTOR

Guest:
Stavros Nicolau | leads the Public Health Workgroup for Business for South Africa |
Guests:
Shubnum Khan and Nic Dupper
Guest:
Renai Moothilal | Executive Director at National Association of Automotive
Component and Allied Manufacturers (NAACAM)
Guest: Gerhard Walzl, Professor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences - Stellenbosch UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Guest:
Juliet Harding | Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck
The Lost Pianos of Siberia - Sophy Roberts
A Conspiracy of Bones - Kathy Reichs
Hamnet - Maggie O'Farrell
Guest:
David Higgs | Chef and Co-Founder at Marble
Guest:
JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town