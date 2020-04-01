What do the latest Covid-19 SA numbers tell us?

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
COVID-19, the Emergency Regulations and sectional title living
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Bembridge - Property and Real Estate | Director at ENS Africa
Today at 16:20
POPIA in SA comes info effect today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anna Collard - MD of KnowBe4 Africa
Today at 16:55
Local music slot
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Could a classic antimalarial help in the fight against Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Woodland - postdoctoral medicinal chemist with the Drug Discovery and Development Centre (H3D) at UCT
Today at 17:20
SU researchers turning bread into hand sanitiser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Tait - Post-doc researcher in Food Science at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:27
Innovation during lock-down: Let’s Get Quizzical
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jon Keevy
Today at 17:46
Book interview: The Memory Wood by Sam Lloyd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Lloyd
Latest Local
[WATCH] Green Point enthralled by mystery singer during lockdown A rousing rendition of 'Amazing Grace' is spreading like wildfire on social media, leaving some Capetonians in tears. 1 April 2020 2:41 PM
No Covid-19 home testings kits have been approved in SA - medicines regulator The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) wants people to report any companies or individuals selling home tests for Co... 1 April 2020 1:58 PM
UIF relief scheme: Employers must apply and not employees, pleads commissioner UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping says close to 4,000 applications have been received, most from small businesses. 1 April 2020 1:56 PM
View all Local
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
View all Politics
UIF relief scheme: Employers must apply and not employees, pleads commissioner UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping says close to 4,000 applications have been received, most from small businesses. 1 April 2020 1:56 PM
Digital signatures - are they legally binding? With so much of the world's business now being done in a virtual space, just what is the legal status of an e-signature? 1 April 2020 12:43 PM
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members. 1 April 2020 11:05 AM
View all Business
Top tips to keep your stationary vehicle in tip-top condition during lockdown Motoring guru Ciero de Siena has the do's and don'ts of lockdown car maintenance. Also find out about one insurer's 'cover-pause'. 1 April 2020 3:42 PM
[WATCH] Green Point enthralled by mystery singer during lockdown A rousing rendition of 'Amazing Grace' is spreading like wildfire on social media, leaving some Capetonians in tears. 1 April 2020 2:41 PM
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members. 1 April 2020 11:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
What do the latest Covid-19 SA numbers tell us?

What do the latest Covid-19 SA numbers tell us?

Guest:
Jody Boffa | Epidemiologist and Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health,
University of KwaZulu-Natal



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Shared parenting during lockdown - and the difficulties

1 April 2020 3:55 PM

Guests:
 Amy MacIver | Parent and Anton Neethling | Attorney in family law

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Innovation during Lock-down

31 March 2020 6:27 PM

Guests:
Terri Frankental

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Solidarity Fund

31 March 2020 5:34 PM

Guest:
Gloria Serobe | Solidarity Fund

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Embassies burn the midnight oil trying to get their citizens out of South Africa

31 March 2020 5:23 PM

Guest:
Peter Fabricius

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A letter from 76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19

31 March 2020 4:36 PM

Guest:
Prof Vishnu Padayachee | Distinguished Professor and Derek Schrier and Cecily Cameron Chair in Development Economics at WITS |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Department of Health on door-to-door Covid-19 testing

31 March 2020 4:32 PM

Guest:

Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at the South African National Department of Health

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SASSA’s April grant payments risks beneficiaries to exposure of COVID-19

31 March 2020 4:27 PM

Guest:
Evashnee Naidu | Black Sash KZN Regional Manager |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Grinch who stole Christmas

31 March 2020 4:08 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wheelies- their Contactless Concierge service

31 March 2020 3:52 PM

Guest:
Mike Silver

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

As South Africa ramps up testing Covid-19 numbers will increase - Health Dept

Local

Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful

World Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1,353 as death toll rises to 5

Local

EWN Highlights

Justice Minister Lamola issues new court directives for lockdown period

1 April 2020 1:15 PM

Gauteng govt rolls out COVID-19 sanitisation drive in Alexandra

1 April 2020 1:04 PM

First repatriation flight to Sao Paulo departs from OR Tambo Airport

1 April 2020 12:59 PM

