Could a classic antimalarial help in the fight against Covid- 19?

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'The jury's still out on use of anti-malarials to treat Covid-19' Dr John Woodland cautions against the prospect of rushing into using chlororquine and hydroxychloroquine 'just to buy time'. 1 April 2020 6:23 PM
Joint custody in the time of coronavirus - what the law says Thousands of parents affected by the government's strict lockdown rules say here's an urgent need for clarity in the law. 1 April 2020 5:30 PM
What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats? Latest figures show the number of confirmed cases in the country is 1, 353, while the number of coronavirus deaths stands at 5. 1 April 2020 4:35 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday. 1 April 2020 6:29 PM
UIF relief scheme: Employers must apply and not employees, pleads commissioner UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping says close to 4,000 applications have been received, most from small businesses. 1 April 2020 1:56 PM
Digital signatures - are they legally binding? With so much of the world's business now being done in a virtual space, just what is the legal status of an e-signature? 1 April 2020 12:43 PM
Top tips to keep your stationary vehicle in tip-top condition during lockdown Motoring guru Ciero de Siena has the do's and don'ts of lockdown car maintenance. Also find out about one insurer's 'cover-pause'. 1 April 2020 3:42 PM
[WATCH] Green Point enthralled by mystery singer during lockdown A rousing rendition of 'Amazing Grace' is spreading like wildfire on social media, leaving some Capetonians in tears. 1 April 2020 2:41 PM
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members. 1 April 2020 11:05 AM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
The John Maytham Show
Could a classic antimalarial help in the fight against Covid- 19?

Could a classic antimalarial help in the fight against Covid- 19?

Guest:

John Wooland postdoctoral medical chemist with drug discovery development centre



Book interview: The Memory Wood by Sam Lloyd

1 April 2020 6:12 PM

Guest:
Sam Lloyd

COVID-19, the Emergency Regulations and sectional title living

1 April 2020 4:23 PM

Guest:
Andrew Bembridge | Property and Real Estate | Director at ENS Africa

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Cry the Beloved Country by Alan Paton

1 April 2020 4:12 PM
Shared parenting during lockdown - and the difficulties

1 April 2020 3:55 PM

Guests:
 Amy MacIver | Parent and Anton Neethling | Attorney in family law

What do the latest Covid-19 SA numbers tell us?

1 April 2020 3:36 PM

Guest:
Jody Boffa | Epidemiologist and Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health,
University of KwaZulu-Natal

Innovation during Lock-down

31 March 2020 6:27 PM

Guests:
Terri Frankental

The Solidarity Fund

31 March 2020 5:34 PM

Guest:
Gloria Serobe | Solidarity Fund

Embassies burn the midnight oil trying to get their citizens out of South Africa

31 March 2020 5:23 PM

Guest:
Peter Fabricius

A letter from 76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19

31 March 2020 4:36 PM

Guest:
Prof Vishnu Padayachee | Distinguished Professor and Derek Schrier and Cecily Cameron Chair in Development Economics at WITS |

Absa launches extensive Covid-19 payment relief programme

Business

As South Africa ramps up testing Covid-19 numbers will increase - Health Dept

Local

Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks

Local Politics

Dept launches COVID-19 mobile sampling and testing units

1 April 2020 6:06 PM

Motshekga sends condolences after KZN teacher dies from COVID-19

1 April 2020 5:58 PM

Numsa accuses Tau Lekoa Mine of violating lockdown regulations

1 April 2020 5:53 PM

