Defend SA from its cops, army before it’s too late

Today at 17:20
New development for innovation in ventilators
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dennis Bouwers - Managing Director - Motorhome-World
Today at 17:46
Alan Committie and lockdown 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Special women's shelters set up for GBV victims during lockdown When staying at home is more dangerous than going out...the truth about GBV in the time of coronavirus. 2 April 2020 5:26 PM
Making hand sanitizer out of bread? It's strange, but true! Kieno Kammies discovers how food science boffins at Stellenbosch have used stale bread to make hand sanitizer. 2 April 2020 5:05 PM
Second Covid-19 case in Khayelitsha amid fears of community transmission There are now 393 Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape, 164 are locally transmitted cases. 2 April 2020 4:57 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations. 2 April 2020 1:52 PM
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised. 2 April 2020 11:34 AM
Lockdown labour regulations explained What workers should take into consideration when it comes to having to take leave during the lockdown period. 2 April 2020 8:39 AM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown Cheyne Morrisby has adapted his business to help keep his 80 staff members afloat during the Covid-19 financial crunch. 2 April 2020 12:02 PM
No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums Short-term insurers suddenly carry a massively reduced risk burden, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Getting some back? 1 April 2020 7:38 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads from 'Cry The Beloved Country' CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 2 April 2020 10:24 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
The John Maytham Show
Defend SA from its cops, army before it’s too late

Defend SA from its cops, army before it’s too late

Guest:
Karyn Maughan



Premier Alan Winde provides update on Western Cape Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

2 April 2020 5:20 PM

Guest:
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Wimbledon canceled for first time since World War II

2 April 2020 4:43 PM

Guest:
Craig Ray | Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick |

#RadioReading with John Maytham: The tale of two Cities

2 April 2020 4:06 PM
Plan B with Rebecca Davis

2 April 2020 3:54 PM

Guest:
Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

South Africa bungled the Spanish flu in 1918. History mustn’t repeat itself for COVID-19

2 April 2020 3:33 PM

Guest:
Howard Phillips | Emeritus Professor of History at University of Cape Town (UCT)

Book interview: The Memory Wood by Sam Lloyd

1 April 2020 6:12 PM

Guest:
Sam Lloyd

Could a classic antimalarial help in the fight against Covid- 19?

1 April 2020 5:26 PM

Guest:

John Wooland postdoctoral medical chemist with drug discovery development centre

COVID-19, the Emergency Regulations and sectional title living

1 April 2020 4:23 PM

Guest:
Andrew Bembridge | Property and Real Estate | Director at ENS Africa

Shared parenting during lockdown - and the difficulties

1 April 2020 3:55 PM

Guests:
 Amy MacIver | Parent and Anton Neethling | Attorney in family law

Good news for smokers: Western Cape to resume sale of cigarettes

Local Lifestyle

What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats?

Local

Employers urged to apply to UIF Covid-19 benefit fund for employees

Business

Santaco welcomes revised 70% lockdown regulations for taxis

2 April 2020 4:28 PM

UIF appeals to companies to apply for benefits on behalf of workers

2 April 2020 4:21 PM

Global COVID-19 cases near 1 million as six-week-old US baby dies

2 April 2020 3:45 PM

