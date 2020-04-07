Covid-19 door to door testing begins - what does this involve?

Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Here's how your snorkel mask could help in the fight against Covid 19 Surgeon Heather Bourgard explains how a full face snorkeling mask can help protect doctors and nurses against coronavirus. 7 April 2020 6:43 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
Shoprite Bothasig store was temporarily closed after staffer contracted Covid-19 Food retailer Shoprite released a statement on Tuesday outlining the precautions it has taken after an employee tested positive fo... 7 April 2020 6:14 PM
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his... 7 April 2020 3:15 PM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
'Up to 100% rental relief for some retail tenants' - Property Industry Group New rental relief measures announced on Tuesday will amount to as much as 100% off for some retail tenants. 7 April 2020 2:31 PM
Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day 21-day lockdown ban encourages the ongoing sale of illicit cigarettes and organised crime -Justice Project SA's Howard Dombovsky. 7 April 2020 2:05 PM
Make Money Mondays: Karen Zoid in a time of coronavirus Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika says because of COVID-19people are all the same now. 6 April 2020 9:00 PM
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn't been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
The John Maytham Show
Covid-19 door to door testing begins - what does this involve?

Covid-19 door to door testing begins - what does this involve?

Guest: Professor Diana Hardie, head of the diagnostic virology laboratory at the University of Cape Town,



#RadioReading with John Maytham: Cinderella
7 April 2020 6:06 PM

7 April 2020 6:06 PM
Call for airtight full face snorkeling masks

7 April 2020 6:04 PM

Guest:
Heather Bougard | Surgeon

Our direct human ancestor Homo erectus is older than we thought

7 April 2020 5:44 PM

Guest:
Stephanie Baker | researcher at the Palaeo-Research Institute at the University of Johannesburg

The theatre industry and Covid-19

7 April 2020 5:14 PM

Guest:
Greg Karvellas | Director at Contractions

Have trauma cases decreased with the banning of alcohol sales during lockdown?

7 April 2020 4:24 PM

Guest:
Andrew Nicol | Head of the Trauma Unit at Groote Schuur Hospital |

No lockdown, please, we’re Swedish

7 April 2020 3:52 PM

Guest:
 Fredrik Erixon | Swedish economist

MADNESS: ESSAYS OF HOPE AND UNCERTAINTY

7 April 2020 3:35 PM

Guest:
Sean Baumann | Psychiatrist and author

Are we seeing a decrease in residential area crime?

6 April 2020 5:21 PM

Guest:
Dr Simon Howell | Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT

The wine industry and Covid-19

6 April 2020 5:06 PM

Guest:
Bennie Howard

[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town
Local Lifestyle

Local Lifestyle

Shoprite Bothasig store was temporarily closed after staffer contracted Covid-19
Local

Local

'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns'
Business Opinion Local Lifestyle

Business Opinion Local Lifestyle

City of Joburg suspends issuing permits to informal traders
7 April 2020 7:58 PM

7 April 2020 7:58 PM

Dirco making every effort to help S. Africans stranded abroad - Pandor
7 April 2020 6:59 PM

7 April 2020 6:59 PM

Steenhuisen on COVID-19 relief plans: This is no time for racial bean counting
7 April 2020 6:32 PM

7 April 2020 6:32 PM

