Book: CJ Tudor's 'The Other People'

New lockdown custody rules exclude parents without court-ordered plan - expert Child maintenance expert Felicity Guest says the new lockdown rules exclude co-parents without court orders and those in the proce... 8 April 2020 5:57 PM
Could a routine TB vaccine given to South Africans protect against Covid-19? Scientists are exploring a possible causal link between the BCG jab and low Covid-19 fatality rates. 8 April 2020 5:23 PM
Health workers given 4bn in life cover from Old Mutual Old Mutual is giving R4bn worth of free life cover to healthcare workers on the front-lines of the Covid-19 outbreak. 8 April 2020 4:34 PM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave and ordered to issue public apology President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed the Communications Minister on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpa... 8 April 2020 10:55 AM
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
How to support outdoor entertainment indoors Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home 8 April 2020 7:15 PM
Who's offering relief? A look at medical aid, insurance and retirement annuities Certified financial planner Kobus Kühn has compared what various companies, long-term insurers, and medical schemes are offering. 8 April 2020 4:59 PM
How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown. 8 April 2020 11:34 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
The John Maytham Show
Book: CJ Tudor's 'The Other People'

Book: CJ Tudor's 'The Other People'

Guest:
 CJ Tudor | Author of The Other People



Climate change to cause abrupt species loss this century

8 April 2020 5:33 PM

Guest:
Christopher Trisos | senior researcher at the African Climate & Development
Initiative at the University of Cape Town.

Hotels and Covid-19: Tsogo Sun

8 April 2020 5:05 PM

Guest:
John Van Rooyen | Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotel

Will a vaccination that you might already have protect against COVID-19?

8 April 2020 4:36 PM

Guest:
Gerhard Walzl | Proffessor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences at
Stellenbosch University

Cricket behind closed doors

8 April 2020 4:28 PM

Guest:
Neil Manthorp | Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Poems

8 April 2020 4:22 PM
Ramaphosa places Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on partly unpaid special leave

8 April 2020 3:53 PM

Guest:
Pieter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24

Lock down rule changes: co-parenting

8 April 2020 3:34 PM

Guest:
Felicity Guest | Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Cinderella

7 April 2020 6:06 PM
Call for airtight full face snorkeling masks

7 April 2020 6:04 PM

Guest:
Heather Bougard | Surgeon

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 1,845 and a total of 18 deaths

Local

How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN?

Business Local

WC traffic officers will be on high alert for chance-takers over Easter weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

SA's explosive cocktail: coronavirus and Aids

8 April 2020 9:09 PM

Boris Johnson's condition 'improving': minister

8 April 2020 9:00 PM

Social distancing is just a dream here, Lesufi says while in Tembisa

8 April 2020 7:31 PM

