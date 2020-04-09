How COVID predictions and models work

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:45
Johnny Clegg's The Crossing | DHL Stormers & Friends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Scarra Ntubeni
Heinrich Frans
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on efforts to contain Covid-19 President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on society’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. 9 April 2020 7:55 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Will Cyril Ramaphosa extend the current 21-day lockdown? The coronavirus isn't going anywhere, and the chances are neither are we, says News 24 editor Adriaan Basson. 9 April 2020 5:57 PM
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes' A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown. 9 April 2020 9:21 AM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos. 9 April 2020 7:44 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
The John Maytham Show
How COVID predictions and models work

How COVID predictions and models work

Guest:
Prof Alex Welte | Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis



Matthew Mole and his 'Honey, I'm Home' Tour

9 April 2020 6:08 PM

Guest:
Matthew Mole

Ramaphosa's 21-day lockdown conundrum

9 April 2020 5:43 PM

Guest:
 Adriaan Basson | Editor at News24

Employer responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on workers

9 April 2020 5:38 PM

Guest:
Carin Runciman | Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, UJ

How is the industry handling it: DHL and Covid-19:

9 April 2020 5:13 PM

Guest:
Chris Dunn | Managing Director at 3@1 business franchises 

Books with John Maytham

9 April 2020 4:38 PM

I WILL MISS YOU TOMORROW - Heine Bakkeid


THE YELLOW BIRD SINGS - Jennifer Rosner


CULTURES, CURES & CURIOSITIES - Tony Dold and Susan Abraham

Marc Lottering, Covid-19 and The Crossing

9 April 2020 4:03 PM

Guest:
Mark Lottering | Comedian

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

9 April 2020 3:54 PM

Guest:
Rebecca Davis

Book: CJ Tudor's 'The Other People'

8 April 2020 6:10 PM

Guest:
 CJ Tudor | Author of The Other People

Climate change to cause abrupt species loss this century

8 April 2020 5:33 PM

Guest:
Christopher Trisos | senior researcher at the African Climate & Development
Initiative at the University of Cape Town.

President Cyril Ramaphosa extends lockdown by 2 weeks

Local

[WATCH] 'Oom Cyril het ons MOOI gevra om by die huis te bly'

Local

Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer survives attempted hit at home

Local

FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa's COVID-19 update

9 April 2020 8:54 PM

Fears COVID-19 may have spread to many at Durban hospital

9 April 2020 7:54 PM

Mabuyane concerned by number of COVID-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay

9 April 2020 7:37 PM

