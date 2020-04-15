Under what conditions would it be sensible to allow citizens to exercise outside?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
The ins and outs of cloth masks: The science and policy behind SA’s new mask recommendations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kerrin Begg - a public health specialist at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:05
WCED on schools during Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder - Western Cape Education Department HOD, Leading the Western Cape Government eLearning Game Changer
Today at 17:20
Airlink managing director and chief executive Rodger Foster regarding current state of affairs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Today at 17:46
Clare Pooley, British blogger and novelist, regarding her latest book.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clare Pooley - Author
Today at 20:10
Lockdown Check-in: Pheladi Sethusa Sussex
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Is it REALLY unsafe to take a jog around the block? Under current government lockdown restrictions, South Africans are prohibited from taking exercise outside. 15 April 2020 3:59 PM
Nurses scared to go to work because of lack of protective gear says union Denosa has accused hospitals of negligence for failing to provide its members with personal protective equipment. 15 April 2020 1:57 PM
Here's how you can get involved in 'virtual volunteering' during lockdown CEO of Forgood.co.za explains how you can become a virtual volunteer by supporting a worthy cause from the comfort of your home. 15 April 2020 12:12 PM
View all Local
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations. 15 April 2020 9:54 AM
[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville, and Heideveld were looted. People say they are starving and need food. 15 April 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it' Non-existent drivers, rejoice! The Automobile Association expects the petrol price to fall by R1.89 in May. 15 April 2020 2:10 PM
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown. 15 April 2020 10:22 AM
[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs. 14 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Under what conditions would it be sensible to allow citizens to exercise outside?

Under what conditions would it be sensible to allow citizens to exercise outside?

Guest:
Linda Bauld | Bruce and John Usher Professor of Public Health and Univ of Edinburgh



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Trump vs Biden

15 April 2020 4:37 PM

Guest:
Jacob Parakilas | Associate LSE IDEAS . Analyst on int'l security + US foreign policy + technology

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s world-class fight against Covid19: The data tells the story

15 April 2020 4:19 PM

Guest:
 Marcus Hollington | research director at Focal Africa Research

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Go Away Bird

15 April 2020 4:04 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No more money for SAA

15 April 2020 3:53 PM

Guest:
Guy Leitch | Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Leak of private letter suggests Western Cape High Court judges’ private comms are being monitored

15 April 2020 3:35 PM

Guest:
Marianne Thamm | Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ladles of Love feeding 20 000+ a week - and growing!

14 April 2020 6:07 PM

Guest:
Danny Diliberto | Founder at Ladles of Love

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What can ant colonies tell us about how to fight disease

14 April 2020 5:38 PM

Guest:
David Phair | Post Doctoral Researcher Department of Botany and Zoology Stellenbosch University

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Call for feeding schemes at schools under COVID-19 lockdown

14 April 2020 5:21 PM

Guest:
Nurina Ally | Executive Director of the Equal Education Law Centre

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Flood waters return to the Okavango Delta

14 April 2020 5:08 PM

Guest:
Colin Bell | Director at Wilderness Safaris |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it'

Business

[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension

Local Politics

W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news

Local Politics

Woman speaks out after mom not tested for COVID-19 at St Augustine's hospital

15 April 2020 4:32 PM

300 more South Africans to arrive home from Miami this evening

15 April 2020 4:31 PM

Cosatu calls on Collective Bargaining Council to reopen wage talks with govt

15 April 2020 4:22 PM

