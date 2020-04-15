South Africa’s world-class fight against Covid19: The data tells the story

Today at 16:55 The ins and outs of cloth masks: The science and policy behind SA’s new mask recommendations Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Kerrin Begg - a public health specialist at Stellenbosch University

Today at 17:05 WCED on schools during Covid-19 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Brian Schreuder - Western Cape Education Department HOD, Leading the Western Cape Government eLearning Game Changer

Today at 17:20 Airlink managing director and chief executive Rodger Foster regarding current state of affairs Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink

Today at 17:46 Clare Pooley, British blogger and novelist, regarding her latest book. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Clare Pooley - Author

Today at 20:10 Lockdown Check-in: Pheladi Sethusa Sussex Tonight with Lester Kiewit

