WCED on schools during Covid-19

Guest:
Brian Schreuder | Western Cape Education Department HOD, Leading the Western Cape Government eLearning Game Changer
Guest:
Clare Pooley | Author
Guest:
Rodger Foster | CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Guest:
Kerrin Begg | a public health specialist at Stellenbosch University
Guest:
Jacob Parakilas | Associate LSE IDEAS . Analyst on int'l security + US foreign policy + technology
Guest:
Marcus Hollington | research director at Focal Africa Research
Guest:
Guy Leitch | Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Guest:
Marianne Thamm | Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Guest:
Linda Bauld | Bruce and John Usher Professor of Public Health and Univ of Edinburgh