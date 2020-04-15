Airlink managing director and chief executive Rodger Foster regarding current state of affairs

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Lockdown Check-in: Pheladi Sethusa Sussex
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Today at 21:31
ethics of snitching
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
benjamin fogel - historian and contributing editor at Africa is a Country
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Leaked letter hints at breach in the Western Cape judiciary, says Marianne Thamm Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm suspects that the private communications of Western Cape High Court judges are being monitored. 15 April 2020 6:22 PM
South Africa's response to Covid-19 is 'world class' and here's why As we head towards the third week of lockdown, experts say efforts to flatten the curve are nothing short of world-class. 15 April 2020 5:27 PM
Is it REALLY unsafe to take a jog around the block? Under current government lockdown restrictions, South Africans are prohibited from taking exercise outside. 15 April 2020 3:59 PM
View all Local
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations. 15 April 2020 9:54 AM
[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville, and Heideveld were looted. People say they are starving and need food. 15 April 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
We expect the rand to recover to R15.50 by year-end - Rand Merchant Bank We are facing a nightmarishly deep recession. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Razia Khan and market strategist John Cairns. 15 April 2020 6:54 PM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank. 14 April 2020 7:12 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown. 15 April 2020 10:22 AM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
We expect the rand to recover to R15.50 by year-end - Rand Merchant Bank We are facing a nightmarishly deep recession. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Razia Khan and market strategist John Cairns. 15 April 2020 6:54 PM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
South Africa’s CEOs are giving away cash in a way that has never happened before It’s unprecedented the way the country’s well-heeled movers and shakers are showing solidarity with a nation in distress. 14 April 2020 6:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Airlink managing director and chief executive Rodger Foster regarding current state of affairs

Airlink managing director and chief executive Rodger Foster regarding current state of affairs

Guest:
Rodger Foster | CEO and MD at SA Airlink



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Clare Pooley, British blogger and novelist, regarding her latest book.

15 April 2020 6:09 PM

Guest:
Clare Pooley | Author

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WCED on schools during Covid-19

15 April 2020 5:27 PM

Guest:
 Brian Schreuder | Western Cape Education Department HOD, Leading the Western Cape Government eLearning Game Changer

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The ins and outs of cloth masks: The science and policy behind SA’s new mask recommendations

15 April 2020 5:06 PM

Guest:

 Kerrin Begg | a public health specialist at Stellenbosch University

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump vs Biden

15 April 2020 4:37 PM

Guest:
Jacob Parakilas | Associate LSE IDEAS . Analyst on int'l security + US foreign policy + technology

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s world-class fight against Covid19: The data tells the story

15 April 2020 4:19 PM

Guest:
 Marcus Hollington | research director at Focal Africa Research

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Go Away Bird

15 April 2020 4:04 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No more money for SAA

15 April 2020 3:53 PM

Guest:
Guy Leitch | Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Leak of private letter suggests Western Cape High Court judges’ private comms are being monitored

15 April 2020 3:35 PM

Guest:
Marianne Thamm | Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Under what conditions would it be sensible to allow citizens to exercise outside?

15 April 2020 3:22 PM

Guest:
Linda Bauld | Bruce and John Usher Professor of Public Health and Univ of Edinburgh

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 34 with 2,506 infections

Local

Liberty wins first battle in war with Discovery over use of Vitality data

Business

'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it'

Business

EWN Highlights

Hackers invade Nkoana-Mashabane's planned video meeting with pornography

15 April 2020 6:03 PM

Woman speaks out after mom not tested for COVID-19 at St Augustine's hospital

15 April 2020 4:32 PM

300 more South Africans to arrive home from Miami this evening

15 April 2020 4:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA